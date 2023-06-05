The white oak that graces Cunningham Park, which has lived through multiple generations of Johnson County’s residents, was the subject of discussion at the recent City Council meeting.
Many visitors to the park have noted the vastness of the aged tree and enjoyed a moment of relaxation in the shade of its massive limbs. However, those limbs keep growing and have once again become the center of attention.
“It has some rotten limbs,” said Mayor Jerry Jordan, “if high winds were to blow against it, they could fall on someone if standing under its canopy.”
During the meeting, Alderman Shearin mentioned the efforts on behalf of the City Council regarding the tree when he said, “I reached out to Billy Ward at the Extension office, and expressed my desire to seek the help of UT for what assistance that tree is eligible for.”
The University of Tennessee offers a Champion Tree Program, designed for trees just like the Cunningham Park white oak. During the 1970’s UT established the initiative to identify and catalog the largest native trees in Tennessee.
“I have contacted UT’s urban forestry department, who will be coming to measure the tree this summer as part of the TN Champion Tree program,” said Bill Ward II, MA Extension Agent I, UT/TSU Extension Johnson County. “Per the arborist's report, the tree is approximately 98’ tall with a 116’ diameter canopy.”
The recent concerns are due to the fact the limbs have grown so large, and the risk of injury or damage needs to be addressed.
“Mountain Electric would trim it without charge,” said Mayor Jordan during the council meeting, “but Tony swears if you cut too much, it will kill it.”
Alderman Jerry Horne quickly agreed, “If we are going to save it, we need to get an arborist.”
In an effort to see what resources are available, an arborist has been contacted. “Removing dead limbs and weight-reducing cuts were recommended by the arborist as was a support system,” said Ward, “Pruning cuts will not kill a healthy tree when done properly. However, all pruning should be done with an eye towards balance – removing a greater proportion of weight from one side has the potential to make the tree unstable. For the sake of the tree, only a trained and experienced professional should recommend and carry out pruning cuts and compose a long-term management plan.”
Although the tree could use a little trimming, a worry still remains as to possible damage to the tree by changing its shape. Additionally, the tree runs a risk of being altered by a strong storm.
“Unfortunately, there are no practices that could shift the risk from high to zero while allowing the tree to stand,” said Ward, “A major storm could do irreparable damage today, or it could continue to stand for another century.”
While the exact age of the Cunningham Park white oak is uncertain, it is safe to say the tree has already stood for centuries.
“It is not exaggerating to say this tree is potentially 300-plus years old, but without a tree ring, count dating is an estimate, but an arborist may be able to provide a more accurate age,” said Ward. “ I have also requested assistance and information related to tree care in urban areas as well as assessing the value of large trees in public places from not only a risk perspective but also why it is important to acknowledge, celebrate, manage, and care for trees such as this, particularly impressive specimen.”
As decisions have not been made, the debate continues on what to do with the Cunningham Park white oak. The Tomahawk is dedicated to keeping readers abreast of any updates as it becomes available.
For more information www.mountaincitytn.org