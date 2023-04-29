Spring is in the air. When spring comes to the mountains, Johnson County transforms into a gardening paradise. This is the time of year when folks get ready to plant and beautify their yards. Some are making use of the warm days to till the garden and get it ready to plant vegetables. Others have stocked up on seeds and canning supplies looking forward to a bountiful harvest season.
While having a garden may seem like a lot of work to some, garden aficionados will happily report all the effort is worth the gains.
One local resident mentioned in addition to the harvest, caring for a garden has an added benefit. “Having a garden is therapeutic for me,” said Judy Snyder.
People of all ages descend to local stores to get ready for planting season. While discussing how busy this time of year is for the nursery, local business owner of the Garden Barn, Bob Pardue said, “We are moving a nice balance of products between vegetable plants and flowers, hanging baskets, etc. We are moving a lot of products; we have people coming from all over the region. At least two third of plants and veggies go to customers coming from out of town and county.”
Some people come to get flowers to hang in baskets on the porch, others stop to pick tomato and pepper plants.
The local nurseries have a wide selection of plants, vegetables, and flowers for even the newest of gardeners. Such businesses around town include Tri-State Growers, The Garden Barn, and Mountain View Nursery.
Other growers such as Wintergreen Farms in the Laurel Bloomery area offer a nice variety of veggies, flowers, and plants.
Although everything seems to be more expensive, local stores are striving to keep prices affordable for residents.
“We are working hard to keep our prices low,” said Pardue. “Unfortunately, operating costs are up nearly 50 percent so we are doing what we can to keep our prices down.”
In addition to offering competitive pricing so residents can shop local, the nursery offers something you just don’t get at a big box store. When people shop local it affords an opportunity to get to know the store owner and form friendships.
“We are thankful for all our customers. Our success is really our service. We are selling service and customer care as much as products,” said Pardue.