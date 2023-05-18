It surprised no one when Timothy Hill was selected by the Johnson County Commission to take over Scotty Campbell’s seat in the Tennessee House of Representatives until the August special election. The question now is can anyone take the job away from him?
At Thursday’s commission meeting to appoint an interim replacement, all the declared candidates for the August election were on hand early to introduce themselves to Johnson County voters. Neal Kerney, Stacy Vaughan, and Angie Stanley crisscrossed the crowded courtroom shaking hands and letting people know who they were, but when Hill entered the room, county residents got to their feet and walked to greet him, offering encouragement and condolences for the recent death of his wife, Charity.
All five candidates were nominated from the floor, but only Hill’s nomination was picked up by the commission, making for the second most awkward moment of the night after the election commission neglected to provide Mayor Larry Potter with Democrat Lori Love’s name on the list of candidates running for election.
Hill’s success is rooted in having done the job from 2012 through 2020. His presentation was marked by the assurance of a man accustomed to public speaking and seemed to reference the warm welcome. “I want to serve you again because when I am here, I feel like I am home,” he said. “Over time, we have become family.”
Only Stacy Vaughan’s comments were as well received. With a populist’s easy comfort, the combat veteran’s neophyte status as a first-time politico was all but invisible, and he received an animated response from the mostly circumspect commissioners. His jokes got laughs, his comments nods, and when he choked up talking about his military service, their eyes never left his face.
But leaving the courthouse after the decision, commissioner Tracy Greer noted that while Vaughn had made an impact, an ability to communicate does not equal an ability to legislate. “I liked what he had to say, but I’d like for him to have a little more experience working his way up. Maybe some time on a county commission before jumping straight to this.”
The odds game seemed to hit home for Neal Kerney, who withdrew from the race the following morning, leaving Vaughn and Stanley to face Hill in the June 22 primary, and Love to face the winner of that.
“I am sorry to hear that Neil dropped out of the race,” Vaughan said Saturday. “But it now leaves me as the only candidate who has put their life on the line in service to our country in the military. The commission did what they felt was right based upon past history, but their decision does not necessarily reflect the will of the people. I hope the people of Johnson County will give me a chance to show them what I am capable of.”
Stanley, a former county commissioner in Sullivan County, who ran unsuccessfully for Sullivan County mayor in 2022, prominently displays her endorsement from congresswoman Diana Harshbarger on her website. Harshbarger’s husband Bob drove over from Kingsport to formally nominate her at Thursday’s meeting, hoping the name association would carry weight, but Harshbarger doesn’t have a strong track record here in Tennessee’s easternmost county. While she bested Hill by 6 percent in the August 2020 Republican Primary in all of Tennessee’s 1st District, in Johnson County, voters chose him by more than 60 percent.
But by Monday, April 15, Stanly alerted the commission that she is also out, leaving Hill, Vaughan, and Lori Love in the race. Vaughan, said after Stanley’s withdrawal, “I am excited about the momentum our campaign is gaining, and absolutely plan to continue the race.”
Love, the sole Democrat running, plans to make a stark contrast between the letters D and R to Johnson County voters. “After continually electing Republicans in their county, and considering that Republicans have a supermajority in Nashville, why does Johnson County still not have reliable cell service or internet in the entire county?” she pointedly asked Saturday. “Why do they lack funding for their first responders?” Gaining traction for that idea will not be easy. The seat she is running for has been uncontested for years. Democrat Blair Walsingham, who ran for the US House of Representatives in 2020, campaigned extensively in Johnson County and moved the needle among Democratic voters by over 20 percent but lost the election by 80 percent. That’s the battle Love faces, which Johnson County Democratic Chair Bill Marsh indirectly acknowledged Thursday night, saying, “Some of our concepts is to contest every election. Put your name out, be seen, and let people know you are here.”
Still, even with the legislature in recess until after the election, Hill has the status of an incumbent and an eight-year track record of results to talk about, putting him a full length ahead out of the starting gate. The test of the other’s ability to catch up comes on June 22.