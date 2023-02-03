Made possible by the Arts Builds Community (ABC) Grant, the Johnson County Senior Center will be holding its fourth free Art Course: Scrapbooking with Rebecca Mink of Mink’s Crafts this coming February.
Formed in 1966, the First Tennessee Development District (FTDD) is a collection of local governments that strive to enhance the quality of life in Northeast Tennessee. One of the ways the FTDD works to improve counties in east Tennessee is through the Tennessee Arts Commission’s ABC Grant, which supports art projects and introduces innovative and engaging experiences, training, and opportunities to empower local communities.
Since receiving its second ABC Grant in August of last year, the Senior Center offered Photography classes with Tamas Mondovics of the Tomahawk in late September, Culinary Arts class with Chef Travis Heath and the Johnson County High School Culinary Arts students in October, and Oil Painting with Cristy Dunn of the Johnson County Center for the Arts in November.
After a two-month recess, the Center will be continuing its free art classes this February with Rebecca Mink’s Scrapbooking class which will meet every Tuesday from 1-2:30 p.m. except Valentine’s Day. Participants in the Scrapbooking course are asked to bring photos, a chosen theme (e.g. vacation, pets, etc.), and a creative attitude. Currently, the course has fifteen available slots. The scrapbook and all the supplies needed will be given to each participant.
“I'm excited about this upcoming class for scrapbooking. I have always loved to scrapbook myself and I hope this will draw interest for others to come and take advantage of this free class” Director Kathy Motsinger Eller emphasized.
To learn more about the Johnson County Senior Center and its upcoming events, visit www.johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com, stop by the Center M-F 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or call 727-8883.