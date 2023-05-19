On April 26, 2023, the families of twenty-three juniors and seniors from Johnson County High School gathered to witness the induction ceremony for the JCHS chapter of the National Honor Society. The National Honor Society is one of the most prestigious organizations at Johnson County High School. The Society stands for Character, Service, Leadership, and Scholarship.
The names of the 2023 inductees are Shawna Arnold, Lauryn Bishop, Tanner Bulliner, Sidney Bumgardner, Cassie Capps, Alexzandria Childers, Samantha Csillag, Trista Dunn, Clayton Eckert, Brady Fritts, Elijah Fritts, Cynthia Furches, Eric Isaacs, Isabell Katsaitis, Stephanie Knight, Vanessa Perkins, Emily Shupe, Connor Simcox, Connor Stout, Maggie Stout, Trinity Vanover, Kindal Watson, and Kailahni Webster.
Out of these students, five were elected officers for the 2023-2024 school-year:
President: Maggie Stout; Vice President: Lauryn Bishop; Secretary: Kindal Watson; Treasurer: Vanessa Perkins, Event Chair: Stephanie Knight.