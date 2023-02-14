Displaying more than a dozen quilts rich in local heritage and color, the Quilting Bees started Tuesday’s event with a short quilting demonstration followed by a presentation of chosen quilts.
Beginning the storytelling event, Ollie Phipps selected two of her quilts: a “crazy quilt,” which is a quilt constructed of various fabric scraps mixed and sewn together however she desired with each square representing each one of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and a cathedral window quilt – a type of quilt inspired by the traditional stained glass windows of cathedrals.
Naomi Hammons showcased her Aunt Arlene Taylor’s beautiful butterfly quilt and spoke of her two one hundred year old quilts on display. One of the quilts, she noted, contained her father-in-law’s baby handprint.
Irene Woodard proudly presented a cathedral window quilt she worked on for thirteen years. “It has a pocket off Daddy’s shirt, fabric off Mama’s dress, a piece of my brother’s shirt,” she said with a smile. “[This quilt] belongs to my daughter now.”
Barbara Henson brought a “wedding ring” quilt her aunt had pieced together in the 1950s. She recalled long, cold nights in her childhood with no heat in the bedrooms, falling asleep under a pile of handmade quilts.
Sharon Anderson presented a baby quilt she’d sewn together during her pregnancy. Her second quilt was a cathedral window quilt which took ten years to make. This quilt held special memories for her, since each night her daughter would pick out the fabric before Sharon pieced it together.
Next Carol Shores brought her favorite quilt: an anniversary quilt given to her by her sister on Carol’s 50th wedding anniversary. This special quilt has the names of relatives, neighbors, and friends stitched throughout it.
Beverly McKinney presented two “everyday quilts” from her collection. “I put them together the best I know how,” she said. “The Lord gives his message and we express it in fabric.”
Closing the event, Walter Simcox brought a quilt gifted to him by the late Grace Davis. He fondly remembered her love for quilting and her generous heart for people.
If anyone is interested in learning how to hand-quilt, join the Quilting Bees at the Senior Center Tuesdays at 9am.
The Senior Center will be hosting its next story telling event on Thursday, March 30, at 11:30am. The event will cover local history with Johnson County Historian Ginny Johnson-Manuel.