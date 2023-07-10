At its special called meeting to appoint a replacement for Perry Stout, the Johnson County Commission appointed Julie Canter as the county's new interim general sessions and juvenile court judge. The meeting was held on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Johnson County Courthouse's upper courtroom in Mountain City, TN.
With a 12-1 and one pass vote, Canter replaced Stout, who officially remained on the bench until Saturday, July 8, 2023. Stout was elected to an eight-year term on August 4, 2022, and was sworn in less than a year ago. In 2022 Stout ran unopposed. Eight years earlier, he lost a close race for the position to William Hawkins.
The meeting was short, and from its start, there was little doubt about who will take the bench next. Those in attendance applauded and quickly gathered around Canter to congratulate the newly appointed interim Judge.
"I am humbled to have the privilege to positively influence this county," Canter said upon her appointment but added, "I strongly believe it is important that honor is restored to this position."
Canter, a Johnson County native with 17 years of experience as an attorney and former prosecutor, will now serve until an election in 2024 to fill the remainder of the term. Also in attendance during the meeting was Randy Fallin, who submitted his letters of interest to the county commission for the interim appointment but did not appear to be the one the commission favored right from the start. No one on the commission nominated Fallin.
Following his recent resignation, Stout has also submitted his name for reappointment, but a scathing letter from the Tennessee Court of Judicial Conduct shifted his effort.
Stemming from what the state concluded were "misleading and incomplete statements" regarding his sexual misconduct involving a court staff member, inside the county courthouse, in January of this year, Stout withdrew his name from the list. He did, however, announce that while he thought it was best he step aside for the time being, he plans to run for the seat again in 2024.
However, Canter will have something to say about that, as she stated in a recent interview that her "interest is long-term far beyond that of just an interim appointment."
The requirements for the appointment of interim position are straightforward, including the criteria of being at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Tennessee, resident of the state for at least five years, and living in the district for at least one year.
Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter said he felt good about the decisions made by the commissioners and spoke positively of Canter, whom he said he has "known for a long time."
Mountain City Vice Mayor Lawrence Keeble was also pleased with the outcome and emphasized what he thought will make Canter a proper judge. "I am very pleased," he said. "I think she got the guts and the morals to do a good job on the bench."
Questions regarding the recent appointment can be directed to the Mayor's office by calling 423-727-9696.