Dear Editor,
I’m writing today on behalf of Johnson County Safe Haven. They are a community-based organization providing emergency, temporary shelter for victims of domestic violence and their children. They also provide food, clothing, safe housing, and a 24-hour hotline, as well as provide hotel vouchers to people who have lost their homes and need a temporary place to stay.
Safe Haven is funded by Grants and has been fortunate enough in the past to continue to operate with these available funds. However, as of March, they lost one of their biggest funding grants. With the loss of this support, Safe Haven will have difficulty maintaining its office, shelter, housing, and transportation, which are available to the victims of domestic violence who seek solace there.
For this reason, I am hoping to inspire the people of Johnson County to consider adding Johnson County Safe Haven to their list of possible charitable donation recipients. Safe Haven will continue to search for alternative grant funding, but many grants are being defunded due to a lack of financial backing.
Anyone interested in finding out more about Safe Haven can visit their website at www.jcsafehaven.org, email at jcsafehaven1@hotmail.com, or call the office at 423-727-0202. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 167, Mountain City, TN 37683, or can be dropped off at the office at 311 South Church St, Mountain City, Tn. 37683.
Victims of Domestic Violence often feel trapped. They have no place to go and no one to turn to. Safe Haven not only provides a place to go where they can feel safe, the staff also advocates for them in court to obtain orders of protection. They can also help victims find new housing and new employment. They help victims create a new life free from fear and despair. Please consider lending a hand. Every bit helps!
Thank You,
Annette Sepega
Safe Haven Board Member