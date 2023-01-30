For thousands of years, people have employed the art of storytelling to convey culture, religious beliefs, history, family memories, life lessons, and much more. Storytelling as an art introduces the hearer to an intangible yet immersing world, nurturing the imagination, encouraging innovative thinking, and often challenging them with new information.
Emerging through various outlets – movies, novels, music, art, theater, everyday conversations – storytelling has become the vibrant gold threads in the tapestry of humanity.
Recognizing and cherishing the power of the written and spoken word, the Johnson County Senior Center constantly works to promote storytelling through its writing club, improv club, book club, and special storytelling events.
Over the past few years, the Center has hosted numerous storytelling events. Some of the wonderful stories shared include local history like how Johnson County was once the ‘Green Bean Capital of the world’ and the crowning of the ‘Green Bean Queen’ during the annual Green Bean Festival. Some of the stories followed local spooks such as haunted houses in Shady Valley or the mysterious Brown Mountain Lights in North Carolina.
Through collaborations with community partners like Local’s Deli on West Main Street and the Johnson County Public Library, the Center’s members were able to reminisce about the history of the Deli’s building, Main Street, and Johnson County. In both October and December of this past year, local storyteller Evelyn Cook treated the Center to ghost stories and beloved Christmas favorites.
“Storytelling is more than entertainment,” Kathy Motsinger, the director of the Johnson County Senior Center, said. “It’s history and knowledge. Our members love hearing stories and reminiscing.”
On Tuesday, January 31st, the Senior Center will be hosting a Quilt Storytelling Event. The Quilting Bees will lead a Quilting Demonstration at 10am followed by a Quilt Storytelling at 11:30am. Each speaker will be presenting his or her treasured quilt and sharing the history and memories behind each stitch.
If interested in learning more about the Johnson County Senior Center and its upcoming events, visit the Center’s website at johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com. If interested in recommending storytelling events, contact the Center at 727-8883.