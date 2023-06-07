MOUNTAIN CITY — Early voting began on Friday for the special election in Tennessee House District 3 to elect a replacement for Scotty Campbell, who resigned in April.
Only qualified voters who reside in District 3 may participate in this election. The district includes all of Johnson County and portions of Sullivan, Carter, and Hawkins counties.
Early voting in the primary election will take place from June 2-17. The names of two candidates will appear on the ballot in the Republican primary: Timothy Hill and Stacy Vaughan. Only one name will be on the ballot in the Democratic primary: Lori Love.
There are some differences in voting information for each of the four counties in the district.
In Johnson County, early voting for the special election primary will take place at the Johnson County Election Commission Office, located at 158 Election Ave., Mountain City. The polling hours during the early voting period will be Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays — June 3, June 10, and June 17 — from 8 a.m. until noon.
In Sullivan County, early voting for the special election primary will take place at the Sullivan County Election Commission Office, located at 3258 Highway 126, Suite 103, Blountville. Early voting will not take place at the Civic Auditorium or Slater Center for this special election. The polling hours during the early voting period will be weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
In Carter County, early voting for the special election primary will take place at the Carter County Election Commission Office, located at 116 Holston Ave., Elizabethton. The polling hours during the early voting period will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
In Hawkins County, early voting for the special election primary will take place at the Clay Masonic Lodge, 111 Hamilton St., Church Hill. The polling hours during the early voting period will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Election Day for the primary election in all counties will be June 22. The early voting period for the special general election will be from July 14-29. Election Day for the special general election will be Aug. 3.