Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,
I’m writing in response to the article regarding Rep. Campell’s bill to block gender reassignment for minors. While I fully disagree with the bill, I’d like to point out some concerns I have with the Representative’s line of thinking.
With COVID and the vaccine, many Republicans shouted from the tree tops that "it’s my body, my choice, my medical history is private, my kid are my business, you can’t tell me what to do." But now we have Rep. Campbell trying to implement medical restrictions on residents of Tennessee, going against all the things just mentioned. The reasoning is that this is supposed to protect minors (Rep. Campbell’s quote in The Tomahawk last week, “I was proud to support banning these destructive practices to protect children”).
With that, I want to know the reasoning behind Rep. Campbell’s questions in the TN House on 1/31/2023 regarding the Anti-Drag Bill. He specifically wants clarification on whether his wrestling promotions will still allow the hyper-sexualiztion of women with the ‘Bra & Panties’ matches at All-Ages shows. Who’s trying to protect the children now?
TN House Link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8ahyd327I0