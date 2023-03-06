Serving the people of Johnson County since the Fall of 2018, MyRide Johnson County is a volunteer-based transportation program for local seniors ages sixty and above.
Paying an annual fee of $25 with an additional cost of $6 per round-trip, MyRide clients are either unable to drive or have strict driving limitations. For safety purposes, the program requires that all clients must be able to walk independently or with a cane or walker.
Operating Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rides are first coordinated with Danae Watson, the MyRide Johnson County Transportation Coordinator. Once the rides are confirmed, volunteer drivers will transport the clients to essential destinations (e.g., hospital appointments, grocery shopping, pharmacy, etc.) within the county. Danae said, “MyRide is such a valuable, much-needed program, and the volunteers have mentioned numerous times to me they receive more of a blessing by driving than the members receiving the rides.”
In 2022, MyRide volunteers provided 1,180 rides, totaling over 16,000 miles.
With a growing senior population, the need for safe, affordable transportation is increasing every month. Unfortunately, due to illness and other factors, MyRide Johnson County is currently operating with only fifteen volunteer drivers. Although there is a growing transportation need, the program can only serve a total of thirty-three clients at this time. Without its generous volunteers, who give not only their time but the use of their own vehicles, MyRide Johnson County could not serve the needs of local seniors, providing them with transportation, socialization, and hope.
“MyRide is very important for seniors who don’t have family living nearby,” Terry Hodge, a MyRide volunteer driver of four years, said. “Not only is it taking them to appointments and grocery shopping, but it’s also fellowship, especially for those who are lonely.”
Volunteer drivers must be at least 21 years old with a valid driver’s license, a clean driving record, proof of insurance, and a background check.
If a client is unable to pay the annual program fee, he or she can apply for a scholarship from the Johnson County Community Foundation.
“We are truly blessed to have Danae as our MyRide Coordinator. She is an asset to the senior center and senior adults of Johnson County. She loves her job and wants to serve but needs more volunteers to help her provide transportation for her clients.” said Kathy Motsinger Eller, Director of the Senior Center.
To learn more about MyRide Johnson County and how to get involved, call (423)460-6012 or contact the Senior Center at 727-8883.