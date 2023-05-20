The Johnson County Senior Center is taking center stage with this month’s ABC Grant Art class: Springtime on Broadway.
Started in 1966, the First Tennessee Development District (FTDD) is “an association of local governments” that work to enhance the quality of life in Northeast Tennessee. One way in which the FTDD strives to improve East Tennessee is through the Tennessee Arts Commission’s ABC Grant. This annual grant supports art projects by introducing innovative and engaging experiences, specialized training, and opportunities to empower local communities.
Made possible through the Arts Builds Community (ABC) Grant, May’s Springtime on Broadway class takes participants down memory lane as the group learns about various Broadway musicals while singing some of their favorite show tunes. Led by Carol Huff and Sherri Tester, Springtime on Broadway takes participants from favorites like the Sound of Music to Cabaret to the musical Singin’ In the Rain. As Memorial Day approaches, the class will also focus on a handful of patriotic songs, such as Grand Old Flag and God Bless America.
For the finale on Wednesday, June 7th, the Springtime on Broadway class will give a special performance at the Mountain City Nursing Home.
“I would like everyone [who takes this class] to take away the joy of singing and share in the love of Broadway and its history,” Carol Huff, one of the Springtime on Broadway instructors, said. “It makes me smile to hear them sing and see the joy on their faces. It’s so wonderful.”
To learn more about the Johnson County Senior Center and its upcoming events, visit johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com and select the May newsletter. Stop by the Center M-F, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or call 727-8883.