Saturday, April 22 is the third annual Countywide Cleanup, and this year's effort is held in conjunction with the Earth Day celebration at Ralph Stout Park.
Residents are invited to come out rain or shine as early as 8 a.m. and join in the litter pick-up efforts.
“Johnson County is such a beautiful place; it deserves to be preserved and appreciated,” said Joellyn Smith Founder of the Litter Chicks. “It’s a shame to see trash, and garbage in creeks, rivers, and roads.”
One effective way to show appreciation and enhance the beauty of the place we call home is by removing accumulated debris.
“It is kind of an expansion of the annual lake cleanup,” said Smith, “it is a group effort. Many concerned citizens are worried about the litter.”
For the countywide cleanup, people are encouraged to bring empty mulch bags, large dog food bags, and feed bags that can be used to collect trash. In addition, bags will be available at Ralph Stout Park. Event organizers have collaborated with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and obtained bags.
“We have lots of bags to distribute, and we will have some grabbers. We will have some safety vests,” said Smith. “We encourage people to wear bright colors, and to wear gloves.”
The Litter Chicks will be on hand at Ralph Stout Park to recommend some specific areas to organize the clean-up efforts. While discussing specific roads suggested for special attention, Smith said “We have some areas we are recommending, Crossroads Drive, and Cold Springs Road. I will be focusing on Fall Branch Road. It is a beautiful road that has a waterfall.”
Johnson County residents are encouraged to participate even if they just want to clean up the road they live on. “If people don’t want to come out, they can do their own roads. Just take a pic and post it to our Facebook page.”
To help support the effort, local sanitation crews will have trucks available. “We are going to have two trucks,” said Sandy Hammons Johnson County Litter Control Officer, “My team will be working on Dry Stone Branch.”
After picking up the trash some may wonder what to do with it. “We have vouchers available,” said Smith, “so the litter you have picked up, you don’t have to pay to have it dropped at the transfer station.”
While many supported last year's efforts, this year’s countywide cleanup is expected to draw an even larger crowd of Johnson County residents who want to beautify their town.
“Come out and join us,” said Smith “Many hands make the load light.”
For more information see the Litter Chicks on Facebook