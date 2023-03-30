Johnson County Historian Jenny Johnson Manuel was recently chosen to attend the Spring 2023 Tennessee Archives Institute. The honor of attending such specialized archive training was extended to only ten people in the entire state.
Artists, Librarians, and records custodians were invited to apply for a series of classes and workshops that offered specialized on preserving archives. Since the classes offered have such limited availability, the enrollment process is competitive. When Manuel learned she received one of the few seats in the class, she expressed her excitement, saying, "I can't wait to attend the training and bring back what I learn to benefit our county.”
Participants who complete the Institute for three consecutive years will receive certification as an Archives Manager from the Tennessee Secretary of State. The specialized training offered by Archive Institute will be a valuable tool to assist Manuel in continuing her current archival work.
She agreed as she emphasized the importance of the training and her passion for preserving the history of Johnson County, "My goal and desire is to collect information of the history of our region and preserve all that we are so proud of here in Johnson County.”
Local government officials recently acknowledged Manuel’s efforts.
"The preservation of Johnson County's history is important for our community and generations to come," Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter said. "Ensuring that we are treating these documents and artifacts with care is vital to this process. This is why I recommended our new county historian attend Nashville's state archive training."
Potter appointed Manuel last year to continue the work of preserving and promoting the rich history of Johnson County.
The Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, collects and preserves books, journals, maps, photographs, records, and other historical and reference value documents focusing on Tennessee and Tennesseans. The Library & Archives is home to many irreplaceable historical documents, including Tennessee's three Constitutions. Classes will be held at the Tennessee State Library and Archives in Nashville, Tennessee.
For more information about the Tennessee State Library & Archives, please visit www.tn.gov/tsla.