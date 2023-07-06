This week is an exciting week at Johnson County Farmers Market.
We are learning all about bees and the wonderful treat they produce, honey. Janice Friend will be attending JCFM with her visible hive and will be available to answer all your questions about one of God’s most amazing creations, bees. If you ever wanted to know how bees make honey and see how a hive works, this is your chance.
We all know bees make honey, and we all love honey, but bees are also a very important part of the ecosystem and agriculture. According to wwf.org.uk, “75% of leading global crops depend on animal pollination. One out of every three mouthfuls of our food depends on pollinators, and crops that depend on pollination are five times more valuable than those that do not.”
That means that without bees, farmers would not be able to produce near the amount of food that they do to feed our community! Following are a few more fun facts about honey bees from Texas A&M University.
Bees are important because they pollinate approximately 130 agricultural crops in the US, including fruit, fiber, nut, and vegetable crops. Bee pollination adds approximately 14 billion dollars annually to improved crop yield and quality.
Be sure to stop by and visit with Janice to have all your questions answered about bees!
Our featured vendor for this week is A Bushel and A Peck Farm, located in Butler, TN. A Bushel and A Peck Farm is a certified naturally grown farm.
CNG has the same standards as certified organic, but the certification comes from CNG headquarters, and farm inspections are done by other CNG farmers rather than government agencies.
Christy Junge of A Bushel and a Peck Farm said, ”Our farm journey began in 2014 when we purchased our farm with the goal of being able to provide our family with the freshest, healthiest, chemical-free food possible. We quickly realized we loved farming and decided to branch out to selling our produce in the community as well. 9 years later, we still love what we do! It is rewarding and fulfilling knowing that we can help provide our community with fresh, quality, organically grown food. We offer a wide variety of produce, eggs, and honey from our own hives.”
JCFM will be set up at Ralph Stout Park from 9am-12pm.