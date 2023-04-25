On Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. the Second Annual “Battle of the Ages” Seniors vs. Seniors Pickleball Challenge, a battle royale between the Johnson County Senior Center and the Johnson County High School, will return to the courts in Cunningham Park.
A combined effort between the Johnson County Senior Center, Johnson County High School, and the Mountain City Pickleball Association, the “Battle of the Ages” tournament is designed to encourage today’s youth to get involved in more physical activities, socialize with people of all backgrounds and ages, and embolden them to try new, and sometimes challenging, pursuits.
High school coach, Kechia Eller said, “Last year's event was a learning experience for our students. Most didn't know what pickleball was and some actually had never played. I think it not only taught our youth a fun, new physical activity but also showed youth can be involved in sports throughout your adult life. I thought it was a great humbling experience for our students to go against senior citizens and get shut down on the courts. This year, the high school players are already practicing because they realize the senior center teams are a force to be reckoned with.
A great cardio workout, pickleball has proven over the years to provide many health benefits, such as improving lung function, regulating blood pressure, and improving cardiovascular conditioning. A low-impact sport, pickleball can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Requiring split-second decisions on the court also improves cognitive function and hand-eye coordination over time. Regular exercise relieves stress and alleviates feelings of depression through increased movement and socialization.
Sponsored by Farmers State Bank, Iron Mountain Construction, and many generous community partners, the Second Annual “Battle of the Ages” Pickleball Challenge is FREE to the public. All donations go toward pickleball court improvements (i.e. nets, etc.). During the event, several food trucks will be present and it is recommended that individuals bring their own chairs.
“Given that, last year was our inaugural event, and the senior teams were much better prepared and more experienced than the high school teams, the outcome was rather inevitable even though the young bloods were doing all the trash-talking," said Senior Center Coach, Kerry Straw. "Obliviously this year will be different as they're taking it seriously and want revenge. So, let the games begin."
If the event must be rescheduled due to inclement weather, the rain date will be the following Saturday, May 13. To learn more about the upcoming event or to make a donation, contact Claude Poisson of the Mountain City Pickleball Association at (800) 242-7058.