As he did when he spoke to the Johnson County Commission the night they selected the interim state representative for District 3, Stacy Vaughan is animated, down-to-earth, and unrehearsed, but for all that, he is also nuanced and surprisingly, for a political candidate, open.
For example, his answer when asked about his position on Governor Bill Lee’s upcoming special session to debate legislation to keep guns out of the hands of people deemed at risk of hurting themselves or others. It’s a slam dunk for a Tennessee Republican, but Vaughn takes time when asked if he would oppose the Governor.
“Yes, if designed the way we believe it is,” he said. “If any citizen can accuse any other citizen of being dangerous, and police get involved, and property is seized before due process, all that is unconstitutional. But we have laws to take care of this. There is a law where if someone makes a credible threat, law enforcement can look into that. If they find evidence to support taking their guns away, they have the means to do that. The problem we’re having is that people aren’t always speaking up. People need to let law enforcement know when there is a problem so that existing laws can be used. Then there can be due process, and no violation of civil rights would be required.”
When it comes to Johnson County specifically, he openly acknowledges that he needs to learn before he acts. When asked about addressing poverty in the county, he said that jobs and infrastructure are the most critical components to lifting families up. “Johnson County is just so far away from a larger town, the infrastructure hasn’t caught up yet,” he said. “We have to keep being a loud voice for that. And I pledge to do that for you guys.”
But, after a pause, he went on. “Johnson County also has to want these types of improvements. There are two sides to the coin. If you grow, it brings jobs, but also more people and more traffic. We have to know exactly what Johnson County wants and prioritize and communicate that.”
To that end, he has told the Johnson County Commission that he would like to meet with them at least once a month when he’s not in session to make a list of what the priorities are so he can work in concert with them and mayor Potter, who is currently working on grants on multiple fronts to address hunger, homelessness, as well as downtown improvements. “As soon as I know what the county needs, I can be better equipped to go after that. The grants come from particular agencies, particular pots of money, and as soon as I can get the information, I can help move that along.”
He is looking forward to learning more about the broadband expansion happening with SkyLine/SkyBest to find out where it currently stands. He would like to get an update on when the work will begin and when they estimate it will be completed, but most importantly, he wants to know how he can help. “We have to work together with this company and see if we can help move it quickly. I’m also hearing about a federal initiative for satellite-based internet that might also solve some of these problems.”
He would like to see the Federal Government do a better job at the southern border to address the deadly spread of fentanyl, resulting in overdose deaths doubling in Tennessee. He believes he can network with the Tennessee congressional delegation to put more pressure on Washington, but he also would like to provide Tennessee’s law enforcement with tougher tools to combat the issue. Current laws regarding the distribution of fentanyl could be made tougher, he believes. “It’s just so dangerous. It’s so concentrated and so lethal in such small doses,” he said. “If they’re out there dealing these drugs and they kill someone with them, it’s absolutely murder. Even if they’re just dealing, there should be harsher penalties.”
On some of the dicier social issues, such as abortion, and transgender athletes, he is direct and precise. “It’s a tough issue,” he said of abortion. “But life is a life from conception, and quite honestly, it’s been a bruise on our country for years and years. I never believed that a woman had a right to kill a baby at all.”
He strongly supports girls' and women’s sports, saying, “There are too many advantages for a biological male who is transitioning into women’s sports. It can actually be a danger to women and girls. My official position is that biological gender dictates which sports you can play in.”
When it comes to Tennessee’s education curriculum, he was once again more nuanced. While he strongly believes that issues such as sexuality and gender should not be a part of the curriculum and will work to make sure it stays that way, he is sympathetic to the position schools find themselves in.
“In order for a school to get Federal funding, they are required to teach certain subjects or use certain methods, so at the legislative level, it requires being vigilant," he said. "Any federal money that is tied to any educational initiatives should be suspect right off the bat. Parents ultimately are in charge of their kids' education, and we should not be trying to direct it towards some type of social justice hot topic agenda item.”
For anyone who might feel alienated by his positions on these hot-button issues, he wants them to know, “I will fight to protect everyone’s rights. Everyone has the right to be heard. Everyone has the right to peacefully protest. When I swore my oath as a military officer, I swore to put my life on the line to protect those rights. You can’t please everyone, but I will do the research required, listen, and try to pick the best way forward.”