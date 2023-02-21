Pre-registration, registration periods set for 2023 NASP State tournaments
NASHVILLE --- The Annual Tennessee National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Championships will be held March 30-31 in Murfreesboro. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hosts the event.
Pre-registration opens Feb. 1 and runs through Feb. 17 for coaches to enter their team’s roster. Normal registration with flight selection will begin Feb. 18 and will end Feb. 28. The link to register for the NASP Bullseye is https://nasptournaments.org/manager/default.aspx?tid=9528. The registration for NASP 3D is https://nasptournaments.org/manager/default.aspx?tid=9595.
The NASP Bullseye State Championships will be held at the Tennessee Miller Coliseum and the NASP 3D Tournament at nearby Siegel High School. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. each day and concludes at around 5 p.m.
There will be three divisions. Schools will compete in the elementary, middle school, and high school divisions. Awards will be presented to the top three teams and the top five individual finishers in each division following competition on the second day in Miller Coliseum.
Free trapper training camp to be held at Buffalo Ridge Refuge
NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association will host a free trapper training camp at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County, the weekend of Feb. 24-26.
Course material will include live trapline, fur handling, set making, snaring, and trap modification. The 3-day event is open for all ages. Space is limited, and registration is required to attend. Visit www.gooutdoorstennessee.com to register.
Check-in will begin Friday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. followed by classroom instruction from 7-9 p.m. The workshop will continue Saturday, Feb. 25 with a full day of coursework and three meals provided. The event will conclude after breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 26.
On-site primitive camping is available, and participants must provide their own camping gear, have appropriate clothing, and bring note-taking materials. A list of nearby hotels will be provided with the confirmation packet.
Tennessee has a long history of wildlife trapping, which serves as a valuable tool for fur and pelt harvest, as well as wildlife population control and nuisance animal management. Proper education on trapping methods and regulations helps ensure the practice is done safely for hunters and pets, and ethically for the wildlife. For additional questions about the event, contact John Daniel with Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association at johndaniel.tfha.trappered@gmail.com.