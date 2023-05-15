It’s a heavy load.
Each year, backpackers start out in the spring, heading northward on the trail, carrying loads anywhere from 20 to 30 pounds. Their backpacks are filled with food, water, shelter and extra clothes.
There’s one destination that powers many of them through the spring: Trail Days.
“In fact, many thru-hikers now plan their entire route around making it to Damascus in time for Trail Days,” Julie Krull, recreation program director for the town of Damascus, Virginia, said.
The 36th annual Appalachian Trail Days Festival will be held from May 19 to May 21. During this time, the town of Damascus swells from 700 to 20,000 people. It is a celebration of the Appalachian Trail and the hiking culture. It brings current hikers, attempting to trek the almost 2,200-mile trail that runs from Georgia to Maine, with past “thru-hikers.”
The event started in May 1987 when a group of locals decided to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Appalachian Trail, which runs through downtown Damascus. It also coincides with many hikers arriving into town after starting at Springer Mountain, Georgia, ascending the high peaks of the Great Smoky Mountains and wading through the high balds of the Roan Highlands.
“In many ways, Trail Days still looks a lot like that very first year, from the gear and craft vendors, dances, and hikes, to a pancake breakfast, speakers, and a hiker parade,” Krull said. “Now, the event has just gotten a whole lot bigger.”
The event is so large that the town hosts a campground site called “Tent City.”
It is a celebration and a reunion at the same time.
The Trail Days event is family-friendly, free to the public, organizers said.
The town park will fill with vendors of handmade goods and outdoor gear, as well as nonprofit trail partners who will conduct lectures, workshops and live music throughout downtown.
The Trail Days stage in the Town Park has free music from 12:30 p.m. Friday to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Local businesses offer event specials. Fan favorites include the hiker talent show, hiker parade and water fight, drum circle at Tent City and abundant "trail magic" free services offered throughout the town.
Event Schedule Highlights include:
- Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. - Trail Days Hiker Parade - Bring your super soaker and line up along Laurel Avenue for the Trail Days Hiker Parade! Thru-hikers and trail clubs line up at Sundog Outfitter at 1:30 p.m. to participate in the parade.
- Saturday, May 20 at 3 p.m. - Trail Days Auction at the Gazebo in the Town Park - Proceeds benefit “The Place” Hostel, operated by Damascus United Methodist Church, the oldest hostel on the AT.
- Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m. - Contra Dance at the Rock School Auditorium - called by AT thru-hiker Warren Doyle. Beginners’ Lesson beforehand at 7 p.m.
- Sunday, May 21 at 10:30 a.m. - Praise & Worship Service at Laurel Creek Park with a message by Brad ‘Shep’ Sasser and worship led by the Trail Days Ministry Team.
- Sunday, May 21 at 11 a.m. - Osprey Packs Trail Days 5K & Run Happy Kid’s 1K on the Virginia Creeper Trail by the Caboose in the Town Park. Certified out-and-back 5K with B-tag timing by We Run Events.
- Sunday, May 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Rain Garden Workshop at the Damascus Trail Center with the Upper Tennessee River Roundtable and Washington County Master Gardeners.
- Sunday, May 21, 2:30-4:30 p.m. - Live music by Phantom, local favorite, at the gazebo in the Town Park.
Trail Days moved to a new website in 2022. organizers said. Festival attendees can find event information at VisitDamascus.org/TrailDays and on Facebook and Instagram.