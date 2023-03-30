At 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27, the Court Security Committee met in the upper courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse to discuss stricter security measures at the courthouse.
At the meeting, Sheriff Eddie Tester presented an Emergency Response Plan that included various evacuation points and lock-down procedures in the event of an emergency.
The decision was made to close the courthouse at 2:30 p.m. on April 13 for an internal training session for all courthouse employees to go through the new emergency procedures. If an emergency does arise during that time, citizens may call 911.
The Court Security Committee also reviewed the court’s cell phone policy. Criminal Court Judge Lisa Nidiffer Rice elaborated on the necessity of barring cell phones from the courthouse, citing the potential problem that someone could “transmit information outside to nefarious characters and cause complications.” Sheriff Tester reported that he’s had “no problem” with the current standing order that restricts cell phone use in the courtroom.
The next item on the agenda involved public access to the courthouse. Court officials are having an issue with people entering the courthouse without going through the security checkpoint. “We need to know who the people are coming through here,” said Chancellor John Rambo.
Judge Rice explained why lingering guests in the courthouse are a concern. “Not only do people need to go through security, but we don’t need anyone back there when inmates and the jury are coming and going,” Judge Rice said. “We can’t guarantee that they’re not going to say something to a juror or an inmate. This is too much of a risk for a small community.”
The motion was made and approved to enforce the public access standing order plus the addition of stricter language. Going forward, all visitors to the courthouse, including family members and spouses, will be required to go through security, and no one besides courthouse personnel will be allowed in judges’ chambers.
Hopefully, these changes to courthouse security will protect courthouse staff and visitors from emergency situations and preserve the integrity of the courthouse in its day-to-day operations.