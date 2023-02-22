Chemistry, horticulture, electronics, aerodynamics, civil engineering, and earth science took center stage this month at the Mountain Bible Church (MBC) Homeschool Cooperative Science Fair for homeschooled students.
Held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, the projects included in the Science Fair were as diversified as the ages that worked on them.
The youngest student enrolled in the fair was six, and the oldest was 12. One student's project showed how lemons could generate energy, while another explained how sugar molecules change shape to make rock candy. An interesting addition to the Fair was a project that explored how plants react when communicated with versus being isolated from human interaction.
“We had a great turnout,” said Jonathan Mangum, Facilitator of MBC Homeschool Science Fair, “this is the first Science Fair for some of the participants.”
Homeschooling is not new for Mangum, who reports he and his wife successfully homeschooled seven children from kindergarten to twelfth grade.
“Because of our love for homeschooling and realization of the commitment and effort involved, we are excited to share advice and what works,” said Mangum. “Events like the Science Fair are held to help to enrich the students' school year and enhance their social and communication skills.”
The goal of the Science Fair was for homeschooled students learning to be supplemented by giving them to the opportunity to show what they learned at home. The Science Fair allowed them to not only focus on science but offered a chance to display their talents and exercise social, artistic, and communication skills.
“The students were challenged by the creation of a display, and the artwork involved, planning grammar, writing, and communication,” said Mangum.
The students were given the opportunity to choose a category and field of study for their science project. Each science project involved a study, hypothesis, and experiment, and every engineering project involved an application, design, or device and an engineering goal. Each of the eighteen students who participated was given a 4-foot booth to display their science project on. Students were prepared to give a one-to-two-minute verbal description of their project.
“We had lots of generated interest for the future,” said Mangum. Since every project was as unique and special as the child that worked on it, Mangum reports the judging “took a long time.”
The MBC Homeschool Cooperative Science Fair was deemed a success; “Each of them charmed us with their presentations,” said Mangum. Plans are already underway for future events for the homeschoolers. “We hope to host an Arts Fair and have dreams of some theater for the kids too.”
