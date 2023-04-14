LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

Fresh Herbs: Easy to Grow and Good Eats
Fresh herbs can add a new dimension to your cooking, and they are very easy to grow in containers on your porch. Common herbs grown in containers include rosemary, thyme, basil, chives, sage, mint, parsley, dill, and many more. It doesn’t take much to get started. A pot, potting soil, seeds or starter plants, a sunny location where critters won’t be tempted to munch on them, water, and some basic knowledge about the herbs you want to grow is all that is needed. The Garden Barn and Tri-State Growers have the supplies you need, including starter plants. Knowledge can be found at the library and on the internet. Once your herbs are harvested, and this can be done all summer, you may want some new recipes to show off your gardening skills. The books and websites below provide the knowledge for growing and harvesting herbs, and recipes for cooking with them.
Gardening Books
Cooking with the Cat, Bonnie Worth, E WOR
This tale gives very young readers a taste of the Cat in the Hat’s flamboyant cooking skills as he whips up purple cupcakes using some odd ingredients.
Creative Gardening: Growing Plants Upside-down, in Water, and more, Lisa J. Amstutz, J 635.9 AMS
Using unexpected materials and methods, readers will be planting gardens like no other.
The Container Victory Garden: a Beginners Guide to Growing Your Own Groceries, Maggie Stuckey, New 635.9 STU
This how-to book gives basic information on how to garden in containers.
How to Grow & Use Herbs, Ann Bonar, 635.7 BON
Practical information on creating an herb garden of any size, and harvesting, preserving, and storing them for later use.
Websites The 7 best herbs for container gardening, https://www.savvygardening.com/best-herbs-for-container-gardening Easy Tips for Growing Herbs in Containers, https://www.thespruce.com/growing-herbs-in-pots-getting-started-3876523
