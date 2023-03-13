Purchased through a combination of Operation Pocket Change grants and community partner donations, the Johnson County Senior Center’s three vans transport members to the center daily for classes, events, meals, and monthly trips. When possible, the Center’s vans also provide members with local trips to important destinations, such as the grocery store and pharmacy.
When needed, the Center’s vans are also used to deliver meals to the homebound.
During the prolonged pandemic in 2021, the Senior Center vans traveled over 12,000 miles to deliver 14,200 meals to 290 seniors from March 15th through June 30th. From the backroads of Butler to the scenic, curvy roads of Shady Valley, the Senior Center vans carried hot meals across the county, providing not only a meal to the homebound but also hope.
“[The Center’s van service] is vitally important to me because I don’t drive,” Linda Anne Miller, a member of the Johnson County Senior Center since 2018, said. “The van drivers are so helpful and patient…they’re thoughtful, helping us make side trips in town. I appreciate them very much.”
To help with the parking issues in Heritage Square, the Senior Center recently added a much-needed shuttle car to its transportation service. Made possible by Operation Pocket Change and a private donor, the shuttle car service began in early February. Averaging between 4 to 20 passengers per day (depending on scheduled events), the shuttle car carries passengers parked in Farmer State Bank’s gravel lot to the center’s back entrance, where the access ramps are located.
Currently, the Senior Center is working toward building a designated shuttle car stop in the gravel lot. Already approved by Farmer’s State Bank, the Senior Center is waiting for confirmation from the City Council to begin its new project.
In the near future, the Senior Center hopes to further improve its transportation services by purchasing a more fuel-efficient vehicle to help with Meals on Wheels and grocery deliveries to the homebound, alleviate pending MyRide requests, and transport employees to mandatory meetings and events across the state.
To learn more about the Johnson County Senior Center and how to get involved, visit the center M-F from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or call 727-8883.