One hundred one cancer survivors, friends, and family jumped out of a plane on Sunday to show solidarity for and support of cancer survivors.
The tandem jump, which was the biggest ever held at Johnson County Airport, was initially scheduled for Saturday, May 20. Unfortunately, low cloud cover grounded the skydivers on Saturday, resulting in a rescheduled jump for Sunday, May 21.
While Saturday's jump was canceled, plenty of participants and spectators hung around to enjoy the event and the fellowship. A live bluegrass band provided the music, and food trucks had food for sale. Many registered jumpers and their families made a weekend out of the event, driving to Johnson County on Friday and staying until Sunday, although some folks couldn’t attend both days.
Last August, Epic Life Adventures hosted a tandem cancer survivor skydive and had 12 on the roster to jump. This year, the organization partnered with Linda Cassesse of Skydive Mountain City and set a goal to get 100 people in the air, and they did–101, to be exact.
The generous donations of sponsors helped pay for the event, so cancer survivors and their families had to pay only $50 in a registration fee for the skydive, an event T-shirt, and a skydiving video.
Participants ranged in experience levels: some were first-time jumpers, and others were veteran jumpers. Mary Jo Black, a breast cancer survivor of 13 years, jumped for the first time on Sunday. “This has been on my bucket list since high school,” Black said. “I’m thankful to the sponsors for helping make a dream come true at 63!”
Mike Essick, a 40-year cancer survivor and Johnson County native jumped for the first time last August and loved it. “I’m a daredevil,” Essick said. ”If there’s anything I think I’d like to do, I do it.” Essick’s wife, Jess, who has watched her husband, mom, and aunt battle cancer, said, "I’m excited to be here and show my support for the ones that have suffered.”
One of the tandem instructors, Chris “Ace” Acevedo, has done similar events for gold star family members, people with disabilities, and injured and disabled police officers, and he loves it more than anything. “I’m excited to do some tandem jumps with these cancer survivors,” Acevedo said. “I like putting smiles on people’s faces.”
Robbie Rushton, another tandem instructor, helped out with the last year’s cancer survivor skydive, and he was excited to see participation grow this year. “You feed off of their energy in the air,” Rushton said. “I enjoy watching them smile–it brings me pleasure to do.”
Carrie Wiebe jumped for the sixth time on Sunday. After battling two rounds of cancer, Wiebe said that sharing the jump with her family was incredibly meaningful. “For my family to be here, my support and caretakers, it was amazing to have them on the same plane. It was truly memorable.”
Even with the weather-related complications, the jumpers, tandem instructors, and organizers were very pleased with the event.
“Upon coming off an amazing weekend with Epic Life Adventures’ first huge event, I have the same thoughts and feelings that started it all,” Zacharias said in a Facebook post. “The mission has not changed, only more solidified in my heart. You have made it this far in life; whatever that story is, you are a warrior. You are a survivor. You live every day. Go out there and live your life!”
“All we want to say is wow! We got weathered out on Saturday, but we got 101 tandems up in the air today. A big thank you to everyone!” read a Facebook post by Skydive Mountain City.
For more information, visit www.epiclifeskydive.org or www.skydivemountaincity.com. To stay in the know about upcoming events, follow Epic Life Adventures and Skydive Mountain City on Facebook.