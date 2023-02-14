Fireside Chat with Evelyn Cook

Evelyn McQueen Cook has worn many hats in her life; student, teacher (both locally and internationally), thespian, wife, mother, author, and community leader.
The Johnson County Historical Society is proud to present Mrs. Cook in a “Fireside Chat” on Sunday, February 19 at 2 p.m.
You can watch this Fireside Chat live on Facebook or Zoom. This is an online only event. Details on how you can watch the presentation will be posted on Johnson County Historical Society (Tennessee) Facebook page.
Journey through time with Evelyn as she started her education in a two-room school in Shady Valley TN, taught in faraway countries, and returned to teach in her beloved mountains.