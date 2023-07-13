Scotty Campbell resignation from Tennessee’s House of Representatives, set in motion a flurry of activity to find a replacement. On May 12, the Johnson County Commissioners unanimously appointed former Rep. Timothy Hill as the interim representative, and then Hill faced off against fellow Republican Stacy Vaughn in the June 22 primary, winning that handily. Now, in the final stretch to determine who will represent Johnson County, as well as parts of Carter, Sullivan and Hawkins counties, Hill is opposed by Lori Love, a democrat from Sullivan County.
For Love, it’s an uphill battle running against a popular figure like Hill, who for all intents and purposes is an incumbent, having held the position from 2012 to 2020. He won his primary by almost 90%, but because she ran unopposed, Love has not yet had an opportunity to generate any real traction in the county. So, when she attended the recent Hometown Service Coalition Community Day it served as an opportunity to introduce herself to Johnson County voters.
She noted how difficult it can be to reach Johnson County from other areas in Tennessee, and sees solving accessibility issues as a first step towards better jobs for county residents.
“Access to Johnson County is a huge deal,” she said, referencing the stalled project connecting Cold Springs to the Virginia line. “A highway would be fantastic. It would be a very high priority. Infrastructure is number one.”
Beginning with infrastructure, which includes increased broadband access, Love sees a clear path to pulling Johnson County residents out of poverty. According to state statistics, Johnson County stands at 87 out of 95 for economic well being in the state, with over 34% of children in the county living below the poverty line.
“That’s unacceptable,” Love said emphatically, “That’s horrible.”
Her plan begins with infrastructure, which will make Johnson County more attractive to employers, and also allow more residents to work remotely. Education is also key, and she looks forward to working with the county on the acquisition of the Armory building, which she sees as a great opportunity to bring adult education to the county.
“The state is ignoring Johnson County,” she said. “My husband served on the workforce development board for awhile, and they refused to put an adult education center in Johnson County, saying that folks could just drive to Carter County.”
She also looks forward to working with the county to shepherd grant money our way. “It’s places like this that need the funds, not the big cities. They have the tax dollars. We don’t. There is no reason that Johnson County has to lag behind the rest of the state and that needs to be fixed. There is a way to incrementally fix that issue.”
It is these issues that Love hopes the campaign will be about, rather than the hot button social issues that galvanize voters' emotions but do little to change their day to day lives.
“In my book,” she says, “Everyone deserves their right to their own opinion. It’s right there in the preamble. Everyone has the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. There is no way that any legislature should work to take any of those things away from anyone. There has to be compromise on both sides of the aisle, and we’re not seeing that. Everyone’s voice needs to be heard. Dialog helps both sides and if the majority of people want something they should be able to get it as long as it doesn’t hurt another individual.”
Early voting for the special election runs from Friday, July 14 to Saturday July 29. Election day is Thursday, August 3.