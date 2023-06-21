A letter of resignation anchored on an apology was read by General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge Perry L. Stout at the Commissioners’ meeting on June 15, addressing a full house of commissioners, residents, and media outlets from across the region.
Stout’s resignation comes after an investigation into a self-reported incident involving another court staff that occurred Jan. 13, 2023.
“On January thirteenth, I made a grievous moral error that affected many people in a negative way,” Stout said. “For my part, I sincerely apologize to my wife, my family, my colleagues, the county commission, and the people of this county.”
Stout continued reading, “I do, however, want everyone to know that although immoral, no laws were broken. All acts were consensual with a woman over twice the age of consent and whose employment was not under my control, who was not fired but resigned. She also did not work in any of my courts, no money was misappropriated, no money was paid to avoid legal action, and there was no dereliction of duty.”
Stout stated that his resignation is a compromise between his attorneys and the Tennessee Board of Judiciary Conduct, a panel that exists to inquire into “the physical, mental, and moral fitness of judges serving in the judicial branch of government and the judge's commission of any act that reflects unfavorably upon the judiciary or brings the judiciary into disrepute or that may adversely affect the administration of justice,” according to tncourts.gov.
“I will resign effective the eighth of July 2023, giving the Board its pound of flesh,” Stout said.
The Johnson County Board of Commissioners unanimously accepted Stout’s resignation, effective July 8.
Stout, who has served since 2022, announced plans to run again in the next election. “Lord willing, I will run for the office in August of 2024,” he said. “I have great trust in putting mine and my family’s future in the hands of my home folks.”
The Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on July 10 for a public hearing on the budget, followed by a special-called meeting to appoint the interim judge at 7:30 p.m.
The Johnson County Mayor’s Office asks that interested individuals submit their resumes with a letter of interest via drop-off at the courthouse during normal business hours, mail to the Courthouse (attn: County Commission), or email to office.mayor@johnsoncountytn.gov. To be eligible for the interim judge position, applicants must be over 30, hold a Tennessee legal license, and have been a resident of Tennessee for five years and Johnson County for one year. All applications will be forwarded to Freddy Phipps, Chair of the County Commission, for review by Commission members. Please read more in this edition.