Neighboring honey bees were actively robbing the hive of a local beekeeper, instructor, and mentor Janice Friend last Wednesday when I arrived, intending to help her split it.
She was frantic. According to Friend, the marauders would steal the pollen and honey stores her bees continued to feed on from the winter to take back to their own hives. In addition, the robber bees could also seek out and try to kill the live queen and destroy the specialized cells holding the larvae designed to become future queens. This was a battle over the life or death of her hive.
I met Friend, along with two other very knowledgeable and experienced local beekeepers, on Saturday, March 25 for the Johnson County Beekeepers “Beekeeping 101” class. I’d always fancied tending a hive of my own. An informative 5 hours later, the class sparked a deeper curiosity for the lifecycle of honeybees, the wellbeing of the hive in general, the benefits bees provide, the people who raised them, and the end products: honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly.
Raising honey bees is expensive, hot, and worrisome.
I shopped at www.mannlakeltd.com for a newbie setup. My choices topped $2,000 for one hive, protective gear, and tools specific to the craft. Bees from split hives called nucleus hives (“nucs”) aren’t cheap either, typically from $150-$200 depending on the seller. If nucs arrive without a queen, you’ll have to buy them separately at an average of $50 each.
Since honey bees are most active out of their hives when the air temperature is above 55F, beekeepers are busy in the summer covered head to foot in bulky, hot protective gear to observe and maintain the colony and inspect its progress, health, and growth of honey stores.
Honey bees also suffer from many pests and diseases. Bears, raccoons, rodents, beetles, and moths can disrupt unattended or unprotected hives to feed on honey, bees, and wax. Since the late 1960s, European honey bees in the US have been plagued by the varroa destructor mite that feeds on all stages of bees’ soft insides. Varroa cannot be eradicated; all the beekeepers can do is monitor and periodically treat the hive to control the varroa population. Honeybees are also susceptible to viral, bacterial, and fungal infestations.
Despite problems, privately owned honey bee hives account for up to 65.2 percent of pollinators in some regions and production of over 160 million pounds of honey, according to the USDA.
Back to Friend’s hive. She was able to cover it with a sheet and I helped her place a “robbing screen” over the entrance to reduce the number of new robbers and give the resident bees a chance to kill the invasive neighbors still within.
Two days later, Friend reported that the tactic had worked. After inspecting her hive, the queen was still alive and laying eggs. Many bees died from the onslaught, however.
I hope to shadow and help Friend or many of Johnson County’s other beekeepers through the summer, and to share the information and experiences with readers of The Tomahawk.