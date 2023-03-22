At the County Commissioners’ meeting on Thursday, March 16, Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter introduced a proclamation that the county would observe April as National Donate Life Month.
Many families in Johnson County have been touched by organ and tissue donations, and the proclamation acknowledges those who share in this experience. “More than 100,000 American men, women, and children--3,000 of whom are Tennesseans--are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants,” the proclamation reads.
The proclamation continues: “During April, designated National Donate Life Month, and throughout the year, we honor the compassion and generosity of registered donors, donor families, and living donors, and recognize the commitment of medical professionals, researchers, innovators, champions, and national partners who work tirelessly to save and improve lives through donation and transplantation.”
Nick Shepherd, External Affairs Coordinator for Tennessee Donor Services, addressed the commissioners at the start of the meeting, praising the decision to honor National Donate Life month publicly.
“This proclamation is a great way for the county to recognize organ and tissue donors and encourage more people to get registered,” Shepherd said. “The mayor and county commissioners are trusted members of the community, so having their support is extremely important.”
Shepherd went on to explain how more people might be encouraged to register to be donors after speaking with their local government officials.
“We certainly hope this proclamation will encourage more people to sign up. We also hope it will spark conversation in the community about organ donation: how important it is and how it has impacted the lives of people we know and care about,” Shepherd said.
According to the Tennessee Donor Services website, one organ donor can save up to eight lives, and one tissue donor can improve the lives of up to 75 people.
“I would encourage everyone to share their stories about how donation has touched their lives," Shepherd said. I hear a lot of stories about donation and the impact it has, especially on families who have lost a loved one. It helps them to know their loved one has saved someone's life and that a small part of them continued to live on,” he said and encouraged anyone interested in volunteering with Tennessee Donor services to reach out to nick.shepherd@dcids.org. “Tennessee Donor Services is very grateful to Johnson County for their support and recognition of Donate Life Month,” he added.
Mayor Potter read the conclusion of the proclamation: “And in observance, Johnson County, Tennessee, Courthouse shall fly a Donate Life flag throughout the month and encourage all citizens to become organ, eye, and tissue donors. Furthermore, I ask all citizens to register their decision to be donors in the Donate Life Tennessee Registry at DonateLifeTN.org or their local Driver Services Center.”