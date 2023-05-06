LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

Man’s Best Friend
There are no bad dogs, just bad owners. This has been said many times by many people. It means that some people don’t have the knowledge, skills, or time to properly train their dogs too minimize unwanted behavior. Owning a dog comes with the responsibility to provide food, water, shelter, training, and medical care. You also have an obligation to ensure that your dog isn’t a danger or nuisance to others. Owning a dog should be a lifetime commitment, and dogs can live for 10 to 20 years. Please put a collar with an identification tag on your dog. Spay/neuter your dog to prevent unwanted puppies.
Dogs have played a big role in literature and entertainment. Old Yeller, Rin Tin Tin, White Fang, Lassie, and many more, have entertained us and shown how smart and adaptable dogs can be. The following books and movies feature dogs.
Clifford the Big Red Dog, Norman Bidwell, E BRI, DVD 567
Emily Elizabeth describes her very big, very red dog, and how they take care of each other.
Mr. Peabody & Sherman, DVD 531
Mr. Peabody and Sherman use the WABAC machine to travel in time to fix historical events that have gone wrong.
White Fang, Jack London, J PB LON, DVD 439, Y LON
The classic story of a Yukon gold miner and the mixed dog-wolf he rescues from an abusive owner.
The Call of the Wild, Jack London, audio book CD LON, J CD LON
Buck has been dognapped from a California estate and now has to survive as a sled dog in the Yukon gold rush.
Rin Tin Tin: the Life and the Legend, Susan Orlean, 636.7376 ORL
From orphaned WW ll puppy to movie star and international icon, follow the life of this incredible dog.
The Ultimate Encyclopedia of Dogs, Dog Breeds, & Dog Care,
A guide to more than 180 dog breeds, how to choose the right dog for you, and how to care for your dog.
