Countywide winner

We recently held a countywide TN Quit Week poster contest for 4th , 5th and 6th graders.  We had an overwhelming turnout and we want to recognize those students and bring awareness to TN Quit Week as well.  

Attached are the pictures and I have also attached the winners for each grade and school.  We would love to see these schools and students recognized.  

Overall County Wide Winner - Addie Ward MCE Mrs. Cornett 

Addie is the recipient of a $20 gift card AND a pizza party for her class!!

MCE 

4th - 1st place - Levi Bishop       5th - 1st place - Lilly Berger      6th - 1st place - Cadance Potter

    2nd place - Karsen Edes           2nd place - Macey Parker        2nd place - Jaycee Clawson

    3rd place - Lena Hammons        3rd place - Emmett Johnson     3rd place - Peyton Edes

Laurel

4th - 1st place - Kaylee Stanley     5th - 1st place - Fayah Edwards      6th - No Entries

    2nd place - Zach Ownes           2nd place - Riley Church

Doe 

4th - 1st place - Hynek Sawyer      5th - 1st place - Daniel Palmer       6th - 1st place - Elaina Wall

         2nd place - Charlee Wells           2nd place - Sophie McCloud          2nd place - Jodi Presnell

         3rd place - Karle Lipford           3rd place - Sophia Tidwell

RCE

4th - 1st place - Cheyenne Jennings       5th - 1st place - Tania Hernandez       6th - 1st place - Emma Cannon

         2nd place - Brooklyn Taylor               2nd place - Vada Clifton              2nd place - Elisha Johnson

    3rd place - Atticus Hill                                3rd place - Brianna Shiflett                   3rd place - Jordan Stollings

​**Not pictured in the attached photos was Hynek Sawyer from Doe and Karsen Edes King from MCE.

LOCAL VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you