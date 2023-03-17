We recently held a countywide TN Quit Week poster contest for 4th , 5th and 6th graders. We had an overwhelming turnout and we want to recognize those students and bring awareness to TN Quit Week as well.
Attached are the pictures and I have also attached the winners for each grade and school. We would love to see these schools and students recognized.
Overall County Wide Winner - Addie Ward MCE Mrs. Cornett
Addie is the recipient of a $20 gift card AND a pizza party for her class!!
MCE
4th - 1st place - Levi Bishop 5th - 1st place - Lilly Berger 6th - 1st place - Cadance Potter
2nd place - Karsen Edes 2nd place - Macey Parker 2nd place - Jaycee Clawson
3rd place - Lena Hammons 3rd place - Emmett Johnson 3rd place - Peyton Edes
Laurel
4th - 1st place - Kaylee Stanley 5th - 1st place - Fayah Edwards 6th - No Entries
2nd place - Zach Ownes 2nd place - Riley Church
Doe
4th - 1st place - Hynek Sawyer 5th - 1st place - Daniel Palmer 6th - 1st place - Elaina Wall
2nd place - Charlee Wells 2nd place - Sophie McCloud 2nd place - Jodi Presnell
3rd place - Karle Lipford 3rd place - Sophia Tidwell
RCE
4th - 1st place - Cheyenne Jennings 5th - 1st place - Tania Hernandez 6th - 1st place - Emma Cannon
2nd place - Brooklyn Taylor 2nd place - Vada Clifton 2nd place - Elisha Johnson
3rd place - Atticus Hill 3rd place - Brianna Shiflett 3rd place - Jordan Stollings
**Not pictured in the attached photos was Hynek Sawyer from Doe and Karsen Edes King from MCE.