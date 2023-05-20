Presidential Excellence award

The Presidential Academic Excellence Award is the hardest to achieve at the high school level; these graduating seniors are proud of their accomplishments. 

Fifty-nine students from all six county schools received the Presidential Academic Excellent Award for the 2022-2023 school year.

During the ceremony held at Johnson County High School on Monday, May 8, Director of Schools Dr. Mischelle Simcox shared that this year marks the 37th annual Presidential Academic Excellence Award ceremony held in Johnson County. The Presidential Academic Excellence Award is a recognition of excellence in academics with a spotlight on excellence in music, visual arts, dance, and drama.

The criteria to be eligible for the Presidential Academic Excellence Award is rigorous; students must be graduating from grades 6, 8, or 12 and must maintain a grade average of at least a B+ on a letter scale, and must score 85 percent or higher in national standardized tests for reading, language arts, and math.

All 59 recipients of the award received a plaque with their name, a pen, a certificate, and a letter from President Joe Biden. Maymead, Inc. provided the plaques.

“Parents play the most influential role in students’ lives,” Simcox said, asking parents to stand and be recognized for their children’s success. Simcox also asked grandparents and teachers to rise as the audience applauded these other important role models.

The ceremony itself showcased the wealth of student talent in Johnson County Schools. Senior Nick Speed led the audience in the singing of the National Anthem, senior Grayson Barnett performed a delightful rendition of Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me To The Moon,’ and third graders Makynleigh Henson and Beth Hodge wowed the audience with a dance performance titled ‘My Jesus.’

“Each of these students has shown that hard work, intelligence, and dedication does pay off,” Simcox said. “I am very proud of each of them, and I cannot wait to see what their future holds.”

Parents, grandparents, and the students themselves were beaming with pride following the ceremony. “This award makes me feel like I’ve accomplished something,” eighth-grade student and first-time award recipient Catherine McFadden said.

Catherine’s grandfather, Doug McFadden, said that the award “shows their hard work and that they’ve taken their academics to the point that they’ve excelled.”

Sally Snyder, mother to eighth-grade award winner Addyson Snyder, said, “It means a lot that the school system takes the time to honor our kids.”

Positive Thinkers, a local 501 c3 nonprofit, hosted a reception in the cafeteria following the ceremony. A major goal of the organization is to promote positive attitudes in the community, and past president Andy Wright mentioned that the Positive Thinkers have been involved with this award since its inception.

“We honor them on stage, but we want to give them something to keep and an opportunity to show some social,” Wright said, sharing that this year’s award winners each received an ornament from Positive Thinkers.

“I’m excited that this many kids are being recognized–these students are very deserving,” Wright said. “Getting this award at the high school level is a feather in their cap.”

2022-2023 Recipients of the Presidential Academic Excellence Award are as follows:

Doe Elementary

Taylor Dillard

Peyton Infinger

Corbin Sams

Laurel Elementary

Johnny Blankenship

Elliana Owens

Micah West

Mountain City Elementary

Ivy Abernathy

Jayden Anderson

Jaycee Clawson

Macie Farrow

Eli Hammons

Kearstan Jennings

Camden Johnson

Danny Lipford

Candace Potter

Zachari Roark

Andrew South

Mignet Walker

Clara Wilson

Roan Creek Elementary

Jenna Forrester

Atrayu Hill

Jessi Strube

Kagen Townsend

Johnson County Middle School

Carter Atwood

Kassidy Biestek

Braxton Bragg

Caroline Butler

Kayleigh Crotts

Gavin Curd

Landyn Greenlee

Daniel Gunter

Elizabeth Guy

Tyler Hicks

Eli Horne

Ella Icenhour

Breann Infinger

Jill Jensen

Graham Long

Kyle Maple

Catherine McFadden

Jason Simcox

Addyson Snyder

Elijah Tester

Johnson County High School

Sarah Arnold

Aubrie Baird

Clayton Eckert

Katelynn Eskridge

Brayden Gentry

Peyton Gentry

Eli Horne

Brookanna Hutchins

Jackie Jensen

Autumn Lewis

Bethany McFadden

Graham Reece

Kayla Sluder

Aleena Summerow

Brandon Sutherland

Madison Thomas


