Fifty-nine students from all six county schools received the Presidential Academic Excellent Award for the 2022-2023 school year.
During the ceremony held at Johnson County High School on Monday, May 8, Director of Schools Dr. Mischelle Simcox shared that this year marks the 37th annual Presidential Academic Excellence Award ceremony held in Johnson County. The Presidential Academic Excellence Award is a recognition of excellence in academics with a spotlight on excellence in music, visual arts, dance, and drama.
The criteria to be eligible for the Presidential Academic Excellence Award is rigorous; students must be graduating from grades 6, 8, or 12 and must maintain a grade average of at least a B+ on a letter scale, and must score 85 percent or higher in national standardized tests for reading, language arts, and math.
All 59 recipients of the award received a plaque with their name, a pen, a certificate, and a letter from President Joe Biden. Maymead, Inc. provided the plaques.
“Parents play the most influential role in students’ lives,” Simcox said, asking parents to stand and be recognized for their children’s success. Simcox also asked grandparents and teachers to rise as the audience applauded these other important role models.
The ceremony itself showcased the wealth of student talent in Johnson County Schools. Senior Nick Speed led the audience in the singing of the National Anthem, senior Grayson Barnett performed a delightful rendition of Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me To The Moon,’ and third graders Makynleigh Henson and Beth Hodge wowed the audience with a dance performance titled ‘My Jesus.’
“Each of these students has shown that hard work, intelligence, and dedication does pay off,” Simcox said. “I am very proud of each of them, and I cannot wait to see what their future holds.”
Parents, grandparents, and the students themselves were beaming with pride following the ceremony. “This award makes me feel like I’ve accomplished something,” eighth-grade student and first-time award recipient Catherine McFadden said.
Catherine’s grandfather, Doug McFadden, said that the award “shows their hard work and that they’ve taken their academics to the point that they’ve excelled.”
Sally Snyder, mother to eighth-grade award winner Addyson Snyder, said, “It means a lot that the school system takes the time to honor our kids.”
Positive Thinkers, a local 501 c3 nonprofit, hosted a reception in the cafeteria following the ceremony. A major goal of the organization is to promote positive attitudes in the community, and past president Andy Wright mentioned that the Positive Thinkers have been involved with this award since its inception.
“We honor them on stage, but we want to give them something to keep and an opportunity to show some social,” Wright said, sharing that this year’s award winners each received an ornament from Positive Thinkers.
“I’m excited that this many kids are being recognized–these students are very deserving,” Wright said. “Getting this award at the high school level is a feather in their cap.”
2022-2023 Recipients of the Presidential Academic Excellence Award are as follows:
Doe Elementary
Taylor Dillard
Peyton Infinger
Corbin Sams
Laurel Elementary
Johnny Blankenship
Elliana Owens
Micah West
Mountain City Elementary
Ivy Abernathy
Jayden Anderson
Jaycee Clawson
Macie Farrow
Eli Hammons
Kearstan Jennings
Camden Johnson
Danny Lipford
Candace Potter
Zachari Roark
Andrew South
Mignet Walker
Clara Wilson
Roan Creek Elementary
Jenna Forrester
Atrayu Hill
Jessi Strube
Kagen Townsend
Johnson County Middle School
Carter Atwood
Kassidy Biestek
Braxton Bragg
Caroline Butler
Kayleigh Crotts
Gavin Curd
Landyn Greenlee
Daniel Gunter
Elizabeth Guy
Tyler Hicks
Eli Horne
Ella Icenhour
Breann Infinger
Jill Jensen
Graham Long
Kyle Maple
Catherine McFadden
Jason Simcox
Addyson Snyder
Elijah Tester
Johnson County High School
Sarah Arnold
Aubrie Baird
Clayton Eckert
Katelynn Eskridge
Brayden Gentry
Peyton Gentry
Eli Horne
Brookanna Hutchins
Jackie Jensen
Autumn Lewis
Bethany McFadden
Graham Reece
Kayla Sluder
Aleena Summerow
Brandon Sutherland
Madison Thomas