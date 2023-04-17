MyRide Johnson County was pleased to announce it surpassed the 55,000-mile mark last month, a milestone that shows the importance and value of the program for those in need to be able to get around and care for necessities.
The MyRide Program was first established five years ago as a volunteer ride-share offered to seniors. The program central is the Johnson County Senior Center, where a local coordinator connects seniors with a volunteer offering transportation.
The everyday trips many take for granted can be very difficult to accomplish for a homebound senior. Volunteers provide seniors, even those homebound, a way to get to the bank, doctor, pharmacy, or grocery store.
"Volunteering is as simple as a trip to the grocery store or bank,” said Danae Watson MyRide Johnson County Coordinator. “To a senior who can no longer drive, you are a hero. It truly is a rewarding experience.”
The MyRide Program locally has 20 volunteer drivers who just this year have already given 3,327 hours and provided more than 5,000 rides. Currently, over 65 seniors use the service in Johnson County, and more volunteers are needed.
“We need Volunteers,” said Watson. Some requirements needed to qualify as a ride volunteer; having a clean driving record, proof of insurance, and being over the age of 21. While discussing these requirements, Watson added that the schedule to offer a ride is flexible, and people can “volunteer only when your schedule allows. No commitments, but we suggest at least one ride per month.”
While it is safe to say the seniors using the MyRide service benefit, the volunteers offering the ride feel they are getting the most out of the experience. One local driver mentioned that providing rides to seniors offers a special opportunity to expand his social circle and make new friends.
"I have always loved people,” said volunteer driver Harold Mastranunzio. "The Senior Center gave me the option to give back in an organized, well-managed fashion. I have built a whole additional family and friends here."
“The MyRide Programs are very successful in the region,” said Lee Gay, Volunteer Ride Coordinator, in a recent press release.
MyRide East Tennessee surpassed 200,000 miles and offered over 20,000 trips to East Tennessee seniors in Greeneville, Johnson City, Kingsport, Johnson County, and Jonesborough.
For more information, please call 423-727-8883