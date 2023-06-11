Galax (Galax urceolata)
Galax is an evergreen ground cover with shiny heart-shaped leaves. The small white flowers grow on a stalk 12-24 inches high, blooming May-June in the mountains. The dried stalk may remain after the flowers bloom and fall off. Because of its evergreen nature, it has been used for Christmas holiday greenery in the mountains. My father sent me a box of local evergreens, including galax, the first year I was away from home before Christmas. I used it to decorate my small apartment; it was the best gift ever! During the winter, many leaves stay dark green, but some turn a deep reddish color.