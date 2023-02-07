The local quilters organization, The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild, is seeking applications for the 2023 Charity Quilt program. The program was established in 2004 with the mission to support local charitable and nonprofit organizations by providing a large quilt towards fundraising. “We love to make quilts,” said Treasurer Deborah Roush, “this is a way to support the community.”
The charity quilt program offers nonprofit and charitable organizations an opportunity to raise money towards the cause they support. All applications are reviewed by the guild and then the organization who receives the most votes from members are awarded the quilt. While discussing how the organizations can obtain money from fundraising, Roush reports every organization may handle the process of fundraising uniquely but “the most common method is to sell raffle tickets.”
In addition to the Charity quilt program, the Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild strives to support the needs of the community that are in line with the Guild's specialty, making quilts. The guild is known for their HUGS program. “The HUGS program is a shoot off of the Lioness project character Snoopy,” said Roush, “Snoopy always walks around with his quilt.”
While most people may not be aware of the Lioness project the visual of Snoopy carrying around his quilt easily comes to mind. Just as Snoopy found comfort in his quilt that’s the goal of the HUGS program to offer support to community members.
By reaching out to local organizations, such as the Dialysis center or Cancer Support, patients who are starting chemotherapy or dialysis have been gifted a lap quilt. “When a person starts receiving kidney dialysis or chemotherapy, the procedure makes them very cold,” said Roush, “so we give them a lap quilt to support them and help keep them feeling warm.”
HUGS was established in 2008 to provide quilts to several community charitable and non-profit organizations. In the year 2022 alone, over 125 quilts were donated to nine local organizations. Last year’s local recipients included the pregnancy center. “Every new mom registered with the Pregnancy Center gets a baby quilt,” said Roush.
While making the quilts can be costly all quilts are donated, and monies are funded from the individual members. Each quilt is designed and created with the members’ own money. “Members pay for it out of their own pocket,” said Roush. “It is similar to when you make a donation to a food pantry. We love to make quilts, and this is our mission, a way to give back.”
The 2023 Charity Quilt is ready and waiting for the selected charitable or non-profit organization. Applications are now being accepted; deadline is March 6, 2023. To obtain an application email roush568@gmail.com, or pick up an application at the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church, 401 W. Main Street, Mountain City on Mondays between 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.