Who Represents You?
Tennessee has several apps for state government information, but three will answer most questions: TNGeneralAssembly, ReadyTN2.0, and MyTN, all available on Google Play. If you want to know who represents you, and how to contact them, TNGeneralAssembly is the app to use. ReadyTN2.0 is all about emergency response planning, preparedness, and recovery. The biggie is MyTN. This app incorporates some other apps, and includes information on drivers licenses, car and boat registration, jobs, burn permits, health providers, some golf courses, business issues, lists of felony and drug offenders, restaurant and public pool health inspections, cybersecurity resources, Do Not Call registration, and volunteer opportunities. And that’s just a short list of some of the information available on MyTN. If you can’t find something, at least you will have contact information for someone that will be able to help you. Please understand that this information changes often and it takes time to update.
New Books and Movies
Pete the Cat: Hickory, Dickory, Dock, Kimberly and James Dean, New E Dea (on top of easy reader shelves)
Sing along with Pete in this groovy spin on the classic nursery rhyme “Hickory, Dickory, Dock.“
The Ghosts of Espanto, Adrianna Cuevas, New J CUE
Rafa and his friends steal the school cafeteria’s slushie machine, and now he has to pay the price. His dad sends him to Rancho Espanto in New Mexico. Goodbye friends, and his favorite role playing game. Rafa makes new friends and finds himself involved in a mystery.
Game of Thrones, Seasons 1 thru 8, DVD GAM (8 DVDs, on top shelf of DVDs)
From the scheming South, the savage East, and the frozen North, the powerful families of the Seven Kingdoms are locked into a battle for the Iron Throne. An HBO series.
Reflections of the Soul: Poetry that Speaks to both Heart and Mind, Sandra Fortune, New 811.5 FOR
From Tennessee’s newest poet comes a collection of poetry that moves the soul and engages the mInd.
Parenting a Child With Autism, Richard Bass, New 618.9289 BAS
Autism is a complex disorder that nobody completely understands. Just like your child, you need a little bit of extra education to support your autistic child. You will learn about the spectrum of autism disorder, the common symptoms, and how a diagnosis is made. Discover how you can help your child and the types of treatment available. Includes 20 games and activities to help your child’s social skills.
Have you read a good book that you would like to share? Send an email to librarynewsandviews@gmail.com, or write a letter to the address below, and briefly tell us why you liked the book. If you don't want your name used, please let us know.
Johnson County Public Library, P. O. Box 107, 219 Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683