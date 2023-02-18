LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

More Library Services
Libraries lend more than just books. Our library also lends movies on DVD, music CDs, audiobooks on CD, laptop computers, and mobile hot spots for connecting wirelessly to the internet. Some items are for in-library use only, such as reference books, magazines, genealogy references, and The Tomahawk.
Books, and most other items except movies, are lent out for two weeks, but this time is flexible. It can be usually extended by request when you check it out, or by asking for the loan to be renewed. Renewals can be requested in person or by telephone (727-6544). There are limits for renewals, but you can always ask. You can also reserve books by asking for a hold. When a book on hold is returned, the requestor is notified by phone, text, or email (your choice), and the book is set aside for you. Movies are lent out for two days.
New Books and Movies
Lil’ Mouse is in the House, Dan Gutman, New J F GUT
A.J. and his friends are graduating from third grade and the most popular singer and rapper in the world is going to be the guest speaker, maybe. This could be the best graduation ever!
I Survived Hurricane Katrina, 2005, Lauren Tarshish, New J PB TAR
In August 2005 hurricane Katrina blows into New Orleans. Barry’s family plans to evacuate, but when his little sister gets violently ill they have to stick out the storm. When the levees break Barry is swept out of his home and must find the courage to survive.
Perils in Paris, Rhys Bowen, New F BOW
A new book in the Royal Spyness series. Lady Georgiana Rannoch and her husband Darcy are expecting a bundle of joy. Once morning sickness passes, Lady Rannoch is bored. Darcy suggests they travel to Paris to visit Belinda, who is very busy working on Coco Chanel’s fall collection. What can go wrong? Everything!
Go-to Dinners: make ahead, freeze ahead, prep ahead, easy, assembled, Ina Garten, New 641.555 GAR
NY Times bestseller. Ina shares recipes for making her most satisfying and uncomplicated dinners. Her “Two-Fers” guide you on how to turn leftovers into something different the next night.
Have you read a good book that you would like to share? Send an email to librarynewsandviews@gmail.com, or write a letter to the address below, and briefly tell us why you liked the book. If you don’t want your name used, please let us know. Follow us on Facebook at Johnson County Public Library.
