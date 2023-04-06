Last week during a special ceremony, the Butler Ruritan Club awarded $2,000 to the Butler Museum. According to Eddie Kinser, president of the Ruritan Club, supporting the Butler Museum was an obvious choice as it continues to be an important part of the community.
“The museum has been struggling for some time and has almost closed its doors, so we decided to help them keep it running,” Kinser said. “We will continue to help them as much as possible in the future.”
The Butler Museum opened its doors in 2000, dedicated to honoring and remembering the citizens of the town “that would not drown.” The town of Butler was a thriving community of farming and milling lumber; however, the Tennessee Valley Authority made the decision to flood the town of Butler when the Watauga Dam was built. Although that changed the geography, the town’s formidable spirit was not halted. Townsfolk kept the Butler community alive by saving many artifacts and treasures that were added to the museum.
Visitors to the museum have the opportunity to view some of the tools and old-timey objects saved from the past. Additionally, a large collection of photos is available that shows Butler before the flood and ensure the Appalachian Mountain heritage is kept alive.
Kinser mentioned that its financial support of the Butler Museum may not be something the Club can donate to “all the time, but will continue at least as much as funding will allow.”
Ruritans have a long history of supporting the community. The very first Ruritan Club was chartered on May 21, 1928, in Holland, Virginia. From humble beginnings, the first club, Ruritan, has grown throughout the United States of America and has over 25,000 members supporting local communities. Their purpose is to create a better understanding among people through volunteer community service. The Ruritan slogan is “Fellowship, Goodwill, and Community Service.” This mission is to make America's communities better places in which to live and work.
It is noteworthy that the local Butler Ruritan club membership has increased exponentially in recent years. Kinser said that club membership grew from 17 two years ago to 55 currently.
The growth of the club is vital for its survival to keep assisting the community with financial support, which also includes helping residents with their utility bills, as well as supporting local students with the Larry Shoun Memorial Scholarships.
The Ruritan Club relies on local support for its fundraisers, which include breakfasts and roadblock fundraisers, as well as the annual Butler Days event.
“All proceeds go back to the community,” Kinser said.
Upcoming awards include two $1,000 scholarships to Johnson County and Hampton High Schools. Kinser said that the scholarship will be awarded as two $1,000 or four $500 scholarships.
For more information about the Butler Ruritan Club, please visit its Facebook page.