A family is devastated, and the community is in shock after an accident last weekend that took a little boy's life in Butler, TN.
Brock Fritts, 8, who attended Doe Elementary School, was in the driveway of his home when he was accidentally struck by a vehicle leaving late afternoon Saturday, May 6, 2023, on Highway 67 West, officials said.
First responders rushed to the scene from every direction while CPR was being administered due to what EMS personnel called a "traumatic cardiac arrest."
The investigation of the circumstances surrounding the accident is in the hands of local law enforcement authorities, but Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester said the investigation is not criminal in nature.
"It's just a terrible accident," Tester said.
As words cannot describe the monumental sorrow and the pain of such a tragic loss of life, the local community did not fail to do what it does best in times of distress and rallied around the family in its time of need to cope with the reality of what has happened.
Family, friends, neighbors, and strangers poured out their feelings in person and many more on social media to support the grieving, hardly knowing what to say but hoping to bring a word of comfort or a measure of peace, showing of combined unimaginable heartbreak, perhaps just to give a testimony of care, love, and support.
"Just a complete loss of words and completely heartbroken for a very dear friend and her family. Please, please, God, wrap your arms around her and her family and give than comfort and strength that only you can," posted Sonia Morefiled, adding you are in our thoughts and prayers."
Comments of prayers being offered on behalf of the family were pouring in one after another on social media, while residents expressed an undescribable feeling of sorrow and a wish to ease the pain of such a tragic loss.
"How do you cope with something like this," said one neighbor, "I cannot imagine the sadness this family is dealing with right now and the emotional pain that will remain. I keep thinking of ways to try to offer some comfort or at least for them to know that they are in our thoughts and want to support them in any way possible."
All are urged to keep the Fritts family in their thoughts and prayers while reflecting on the terrible loss. Funeral arrangements are said to be handled by Mountain City Funeral Home.