Returning for the third year, the local favorite pallet painting competition began on June 2. Hosted by Doe Valley Farms owners Kate and Dennis Ditinno, the event has inspired artists of all ages to paint. For this year’s event, sponsors have added an additional category for advanced participants.
“We added a professional category for advanced artists,” said Dennis. “The first year we just painted, and last year we added under 16 and over 16 categories for younger artists.”
The idea for pallet painting had humble beginnings. “I was looking at Pinterest, and my wife said, ‘Look at the palets.’ People were building all kinds of things out of them. So, I bought fifty, and we decided to do a pallet contest. It went tremendously.”
The annual event continues to gain popularity and has gotten much larger each time it is held.
“It keeps growing. We had 30 or 40 contestants last year,” said Dennis, “some of them were amazing. That was the reason we added the professional category this year.”
While discussing some of last year’s pallet ideas, Dennis mentioned how even the youngest of participants enjoy the event and create something special with their art.
“Last year in the under-16 group, one of the pallets was painted as a one-and-a-half-foot stink bug,” said Dennis. “It was amazing.”
But it is not just Johnson County’s youth creating masterpieces. “We had a gentleman that took apart the pallet and recreated it to look like fish under the ocean.”
Although it remains to be seen what this year’s participants will create with the wood, it is safe to say the entries will be as varied as the artists themselves.
“I feel this year is going to be really good,” said Dennis, adding, “We got some little pallets. They are smaller and easier to handle. I also will be providing some wood strips this year, so if they want to fill in the gaps and paint the whole pallet.”
In addition to the paintings, Dannis said the event offers some extra amenities this year. “We are going to put the art inside our black walnut forest, we invite people to come a few hours before and look at the art and the horses. We are going to have a food truck; we will have a good time.”
While the event is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for observers and artists, Dennis wants people to know that the pallet painting contest is more than just fun. “At the end of this year, we will sell the art with proceeds going to charity.”
Participants are invited to pick up a wooden pallet, and entries will be judged on July 27,h at 4 p.m.
Doe Valley Farms is located at 313 Stage Coach Loop, across from Doe Elementary, and is open daily from sunup to sundown.
Pallets must be submitted by July 22.
For more information, see Doe Valley Farm on Facebook.