The annual Sunflower Festival, held in the heart of Mountain City, TN, was the definite destination for many this past weekend. Visitors from near and far covered the small town’s main street, and though no exact count was taken, sponsors estimated nearly ten thousand people were in attendance.
Under blue skies and a pleasant breeze, the much-anticipated festival did not disappoint. By eight in the morning, Main Street, Mountain City, was buzzing with vendors. By nine, crowds had flooded the street, looking to buy their wares. As the noon hour approached, visitors lined up for food and refreshments. Italian Ice and fresh lemonade seemed to be everyone’s best companions.
“This is the biggest I have ever seen this festival,” said Kay Smith, who drove up from Johnson City after taking the day off work just to attend. Another family from Denmark, Europe, likely traveled the farthest to take in the sights and sounds of the now iconic event.
Back by popular demand was the Little Miss and Mr. Sunflower pageant. Spectators lined the courthouse lawn to see contestants of all ages, wearing yellow bowties, and sunflowers in their hair, hoping to win the crown.
This year’s festivities included live entertainment courtesy of Phantom, a popular group locals have enjoyed in the past, not to mention a ‘Fun Zone’ set up for the children coupled with face painting, small rides, and a petting zoo. Hoping to keep things lively, sponsors added some additional activities to the roster. The now traditional classic cars and motorcycle show also took its rightful part during the morning hours.
“This is the first year we had the stilt walker,” said festival director and organizer Renee Profitt. The young man on stilts towering a good 12 feet above the crowd, decked out in sunflowers, was a delightful addition to the festivities as he walked up and down Main Street. “Everyone really enjoyed that,” Profitt said confidently.
All this fun took a lot of advance planning and effort on the part of the Profitt family. “My daughter Ashton did all the computer work and helped organize the vendors,” Renee said.
In addition to organizing the more than 200 vendors who participated, the festival needed some behind-the-scenes help as well to keep everything running smoothly all day. “We had some fifty staff and volunteers helping out today,” Renee said. “Everyone thanked us, told us they needed this, it’s such a great event every year. ”
Of course, plans for next year’s event are already in the works. Organizers are now pondering the addition of more vendors, entertainment, and fun for the kids. After all, summer would not be the same in Mountain City without the Sunflower Festival.
For more about the festival, please visit them on Facebook or their website at sunflowerfestivalmctn.com.