Our country becomes more polarized with each passing day. Are your political leanings right, or left? Are you black, or white? Are you a man, or a woman? The list goes on. How do these questions actually matter in the grand scheme of things, though? Why are any of these things important?
Personally, I try to view the world in shades of grey. I don’t judge someone based upon the color of their skin, or what their political views are. I don’t base my opinion of someone on their sex, or nationality. Most of our country doesn’t do that. We’ve hit the point where we’ve allowed ourselves to become so indoctrinated in one viewpoint or the other that we can’t have a simple conversation without it turning into throwing verbal haymakers. If there’s anything I’ve learned as I’ve aged, it’s to rely on truth, not emotion. Embrace facts, not feelings. Mark Twain summed it up best with one of my all-time favorite quotes:
“It doesn’t matter what the press says. It doesn’t matter what the politicians or the mob say. It doesn’t matter if the whole country decides that something wrong is something right. Republics are founded on one principle above all else: The requirement that we stand up for what we believe in, no matter the odds or the consequences. What the mob, and the press, and the whole world tells you to move, your job is to plant yourself like a tree beside the river of truth and tell them no…you move.”
Never be afraid to speak your mind, and stand your ground for your beliefs. Spend a little time finding that river of truth, and never be afraid to plant yourself beside it. Your life, and the lives of those you interact with, will be much better because of it.
