Spring may still be months away, but the Johnson County Trails Association is already busy with trail maintenance and planning new trails for locals and tourists.
The 501(c)(3) organization was founded in 2001 by Howard and Linda Moon with a specific focus “to develop trails for the purposes of health and recreation, economic revitalization, and stewardship of the land,” according to the nonprofit’s website.
The all-volunteer organization quickly gained momentum in Johnson County, and today the Board of Directors and a generous group of enthusiastic volunteers maintain Johnson County’s various network of trails.
The JCTA’s latest win, according to board member Carol Camp, is an agreement with the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy and private landowners to tie the Laurel Creek Trail to the Creeper Trail in Damascus.
Beginning at Camp Ahistadi in Johnson County, The Laurel Creek Trail follows its namesake stream for a little over one and a half miles before stopping at the Virginia state line. The eventual vision for the Laurel Creek Trail is to tie in with Goose Creek Trail on the southern end, connecting Damascus to Mountain City via a nonmotorized trail.
According to Camp, the work won’t be easy, so estimating a completion date has proven difficult. “It’s a much harder task than it sounds, and that‘s why we don’t have a timetable. We have had slippage and rockslides on the trail. Some of the footpath that we thought we could use is not stable enough to do the work that we need to do to make that footpath safe for people.”
Now that all parties agree, the trail-building work that was put on pause can finally begin again. “There’s a number of challenges, but the people involved are very excited and want this to happen,” Camp says. And with all the work to come, volunteers will be more important than ever.
The Johnson County Trails Association is seeking volunteer help with trail maintenance. A recent post on the JCTA Facebook page asks hikers and bikers to keep an eye out for any erosion, downed trees, or other potential hazards while using the Laurel Creek Trail.
Help is also needed to keep the LCT Trailhead and toilet clean–JCTA requests that volunteers empty trash cans, replace toilet paper, sweep out the toilet, and pick up any trash around the trailhead or along the trail. In the winter, less frequent maintenance is needed (only once or twice a month), while more frequent, weekly maintenance is required in the summer. Any help to keep the LCT looking beautiful is greatly appreciated.