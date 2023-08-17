Residents of Johnson County are invited to welcome hundreds of riders scheduled to rumble into town on Thursday, August 24, 2024.
According to event organizers, nearly 400 American Legion riders on motorcycles and trikes will participate in the annual Legacy Run on a mission to raise funds for a worthy cause.
“We want to get a big showing of support,” said Bob Hensley, National Liaison to National Marketing Commission. “It is a one-time event; it is very special.”
The Legacy Ride is an American Legion function connecting American Legion Riders for a great cause. The American Legion’s Legacy Scholarship provides college funding for children of post-9/11 veterans who died on active duty or have a combined disability. Since its inception in 2006, the annual ride has collected over sixteen million dollars and awarded 536 Legacy Scholarships.
“Last year, we collected 1.3 million on the four-day ride,” said Hensley. “We are hoping to break that record this year.”
The annual event has a popular following of people dedicated not only to the camaraderie of a great ride but to raise awareness. Every summer, rain or shine, the riders travel thousands of miles across America, visiting hundreds of communities.
"Along the way, Legacy Run participants have paid respects at memorial sites, laid wreaths at the graves of fallen military men and women, met surging families, and have shown the nation gathered to wave flags alongside roads what it means to ‘ride for a cause, not applause.’ Such has been the unofficial motto of a ride that will educate the sons and daughters of military sacrifice for generations to come,” said Hensley.
The group will be arriving in Mountain City at around 8:30 a.m. for a special ceremony at Ralph Stout Park by the Veterans Memorial Wall.
“We will have a welcoming and a wreath-laying ceremony,” said Hensley. “The National Commander will give a presentation explaining the Legacy Ride’s mission.”
Part of the ceremony will include a special presentation from local government officials.
“I am so honored to live in this town that supports the veterans so strongly,” said Mayor Jerry Jordan adding, “Robert Hensley is a high-ranking officer in the American Legion, and he asked me to do a presentation. I am more than happy to do what I could. I am honored they chose Mountain City.”
In addition to joining the Ralph Stout Park ceremony, spectators are invited to wave the flag as the group rides past.
“The riders love to see the kids waving the flags supporting the ride,” said Hensley. “Because we do this for the children. To have the school kids involved, the riders will be talking about that all the way to Charlotte.”
Anyone wishing to donate to the Legacy Scholarship fund may contact Frank Bass, Johnson County American Legion Post 61 Commander, Bob Hensley, Post 61 1st Vice Commander, or any Post member.