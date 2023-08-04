My grandmother, who came from Scotland to the NC mountains, held very strong beliefs in what she called “the old ways” regarding nature, health, and myriad other topics. She could ‘smell’ snow an hour away and asserted that a spoonful of honey would calm a cough. In part two of our four-part series on honey, we focus on traditional and modern medical uses of honey. Welcome back.
Disclaimer: This article’s intent is to explore some of the ways honey has been, and is currently used, in healing. Always seek advice from your doctor before using any unprescribed substance for medical reasons.
Honey has held a valued place in traditional medicine for thousands of years. Ancient Egyptians, Assyrians, Chinese, Greeks, Romans, Native Americans, East Africans, and several other cultures employed honey for wounds and diseases of the gut, intestines, liver, and eyes. Honey was, in fact, the ancient Egyptians’ favored remedy of choice, being mentioned five hundred times in nine hundred remedies.
Honey was only subjected to clinical investigations a few decades ago, and the findings are worthy of reporting. The most remarkable discovery was the antibacterial activity of honey, which has been documented in numerous studies. For example, honey from the Manuka tree’s flowers in New Zealand is one of the few FDA-approved honey bee products used specifically as a bactericide and to promote healing of skin wounds.
Remember that honey is a supersaturated solution of simple sugars. Honey also contains over two hundred other valuable, healing compounds, including amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and enzymes unique to each nectar source and honey bee type. The balance of all of these components presents notable characteristics that have been found to kill and inhibit the growth of bacteria in their presence.
Other formal studies’ reports include one by the Mayo Clinic, published in 2020, which states:
“Research on honey for specific conditions includes Cardiovascular disease. Antioxidants in honey might be associated with reduced risk. Cough. Studies suggest that eucalyptus honey, citrus honey, and labiatae honey can act as reliable cough suppressants for some people with upper respiratory infections and acute nighttime cough. Gastrointestinal disease. Evidence suggests honey might help relieve gastrointestinal tract conditions such as diarrhea associated with gastroenteritis. Honey might also be effective as part of oral rehydration therapy. Neurological disease. Studies suggest that honey might offer antidepressant, anticonvulsant, and anti-anxiety benefits. In some studies, honey has been shown to help prevent memory disorders.”
The struggle between traditional and modern uses of honey exists because there are no standardized methods for producing honey or verifying its quality. Many people tout raw local honey as relief for seasonal allergies, yet no clinical study can verify this claim versus placebo.
Some individuals should also abstain from honey. The Mayo Clinic advises: “Avoid giving honey— even a tiny taste —to babies under the age of 1 year. Honey can cause a rare but serious gastrointestinal condition (infant botulism) caused by exposure to Clostridium botulinum spores which can be present in honey.” Others who may not benefit include diabetics, those with known allergies to honey or bees, and those with immunocompromised health.
My grandmother’s warm, honey-laden tea did soothe my cough and sore throat, and I still use it as a remedy. What are your favorite traditional medical uses for honey?