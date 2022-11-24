Gratitude – a feeling of thankfulness and appreciation for an individual, an action, a circumstance, a kindness.
As millions of families and friends gather across the country to share a warm meal this Thanksgiving, should gratitude not be at the forefront of each individual’s mind and heart? Gratitude for the blessing of life, the unexpected opportunities, the strength to endure and grow through hardships, the unbound joy and freedom of forgiveness, and the stubborn, undying hope that keeps one plodding forward despite difficult circumstances.
Gratitude – a thankful celebration of the blessings of God.
During this time of thanksgiving, the Johnson County Senior Center has much to be thankful for. Over the years, many individuals, businesses, churches, community partners, and national partners have blessed the Center through giving time, donations, grants, talents, counseling, and prayers.
Volunteers are vital to running the Senior Center, and the Center’s staff is grateful for all they do. So the Senior Center would like to express gratitude to its wonderful volunteers who work Monday through Friday to keep the Center open and serve its community. In addition to making the volunteer-based MyRide transportation program and Meals on Wheels program available in Johnson County, volunteers help the Center daily by performing necessary tasks like running the welcome desk, answering phones, serving meals, teaching exercise and educational classes, cleaning the facility, providing tours to guests, and more.
Through the years, many of the Center’s needs have been met through national and local grants as well as local donations from individuals, churches, and businesses. The Center would like to thank its many partners near and far. The Center would also like to thank its national and local donors/community partners.
Lastly, the Center would like to thank its community for rallying behind it and its various events/activities. Nothing could be accomplished without local, loving support from within Johnson County.
“I feel so blessed to be at the Senior Center and to be able to serve our community,” Kathy Motsinger, the Johnson County Senior Center director, said. “What a blessing it is for us. We are grateful to our volunteers, members, donors, and community.”
For more information about the Johnson County Senior Center, visit its Facebook page or website: johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com, drop by the Center M-F 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or call 727-8883.