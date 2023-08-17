The living quarters of a farm animal may not be a big story, but when Peppa, a local pig, got a chance to move into a newly remodeled palace over the weekend, it required nothing less.
While Peppa's life started out as a tiny rescued pig, thanks to the generous donation from a local business and the hard work of local volunteers, she is now living like a queen in her new home. Peppa’s Palace is officially open; she is all moved in and is ready for house guests.
"When a community works together, great things happen,” said Melissa Gentry, founder of Rescue D.O.G. and End of Life Sanctuary, where Peppa is growing up. “I am overjoyed at the effort put into her new environment and the amazing space she has now to simply be a piggy.”
Peppa was rescued last spring; as the only porcine living at the rescue, she quickly outgrew the living quarters inside Granny’s House of Hope.
While the shelter was adequate when she was only eight pounds, the pig quickly became too large for the area of the rescue that houses the young, small, and elderly rescued population.
To help accommodate her growing needs, Peppa was relocated to the rescue’s outdoor area, designed specifically for canines. The dog kennel has been her home for several months, and visitors to the shelter could see her at the edge of the driveway.
Although the location was convenient for people to stop and say hello to the pig, one regular visitor, Tomahawk Editor Tamas Mondovics, wanted Peppa to be able to spread out.
“It was obvious Peppa needed more room,” said Mondovics. “I talked to Melissa and asked her if I could create a larger living space for Peppa.”
The design and building took approximately a month. Originally the ideas for the new pig pen were plentiful, ranging from a larger kennel to a lean-to-type shelter to a double pen area. In the middle of all the planning, something better presented itself; Gentry offered a vacant toolshed situated on Rescue D.O.G property.
“It was ideal for this project,” said Mondovics. “It needed some work. Some repair was needed on the building itself, including a new metal roof, which was also available on Melissa’s property. Local business, Big John’s Closeouts, was willing to donate the needed items to finish the job. Lori Williams donated some fencing. The rest was hard work.”
“I’m glad it is done,” said Mondovics adding, “I am looking forward to visiting her every day. Now her home is big enough, and she has what she needs.”
Gentry is excited for Peppa and the visitors to the rescue. Not only does the larger living digs accommodate Peppa’s growing needs, but visitors have extra space also now. Adjacent to Peppa’s Palace is another donation, a three-seat glider that offers a comfortable space for people to sit and stay awhile.
“We love her so much, and all the children who visit run to her first," said Gentry. "Now the youngsters can sit and read to her or simply enjoy the day. Thank you so much to everyone, especially Mr. Tom, who worked so hard for Peppa to have her Palace."
A small impromptu ribbon cutting was held Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Rescue D.O.G End of Life Sanctuary, 977 Harbin Hill Road, Mountain City.
There was little doubt Peppa enjoyed the attention, especially all the goodies provided for the celebration. Although Peppa was unable to express her feelings in words, it was evident to everyone present that the bananas were the highlight of the event.
To donate www.rescuedogandendoflifesanctuary.org or for more information Rescue D.O.G End of Life Sanctuary on Facebook.