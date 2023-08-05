For generations, 4-H has touched the lives of many Americans. While the program may look different from our 1902 roots, the 4-H youth development program is still dedicated to helping youth learn valuable life skills through hands-on projects, activities, and events.
In Tennessee, 4-H begins in fourth grade and is offered FREE to all 4th-12th grade youth. Youth can explore a variety of interests within the twenty-plus 4-H project areas. Through in-school clubs, project work, judging teams, activities, events, and service, youth engage in hands-on learning to improve and develop vital life skills.
Completing 4-H projects help youth develop a foundation of skills, including communication, responsibility, decision-making, and many more. As youth advance, they incorporate these foundational skills with leadership and service, expanding their knowledge and experience. Throughout the 2022-2023 academic year, Johnson County youth were involved with over 1,500 projects, activities, and events.
The 4-H program helps youth learn, grow and develop individually, so it’s no surprise that national statistics reveal that 4-H'ers are four times more likely to give back to their communities. Over the past several years, the Johnson County 4-H program has expanded to include archery, horse and livestock project groups, additional cooking programs, and more for youth to gain hands-on learning and have fun. The wide variety of opportunities allows for youth to engage in programs of their interest while gaining experience.
From competing at state competitions to learning a new recipe and making it for their family, the successes of 4-H youth are wide and varied but no less impactful. With the start of a new school year, we look forward to welcoming new youth into the 4-H program and helping more youth learn and grow. Unlike some states and areas, 4-H is FREE to all youth in Tennessee, and the opportunities are endless.
Joining is easy. Enrollment forms are sent home from school at the beginning of the year, or families can contact the Johnson County Extension Office for a copy (dsilver2@tennessee.edu). Each month, youth will learn about current projects, activities, and events through in-school club meetings. Simply return the forms and begin your 4-H journey.