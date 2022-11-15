The 4-H Chick Chain project is one of the original 4-H projects offered in Johnson County.
Youth involved in the Chick Chain project learn responsibility, time management, and animal husbandry skills while raising and caring for young chicks. The project’s culmination is the annual 4-H Chick Chain Show and Sale when the pullets reach maturity.
Youth select their four best pullets to compete for the Bill Brookshire Poultry Champion Award in honor of the late Mr. Bill Brookshire, an avid supporter of the 4-H Chick Chain Project. This year 4-H youth were given a choice of raising either Black Sexlink or Barred Rock chicks. This fall, the annual event was held on Saturday, October 22, in partnership with Longhorn Auction Company.
Thomas Boyd was given the difficult task of judging this year’s show and commented, “the quality of the pullets this year was exceptional, demonstrated by the birds’ general health, size, and overall quality. The time and care the students invested into producing the chickens for the project were evident and made determining the winners a complicated process this year.
Out of thirty-four pens, Ava McFadden and her barred rock pullets received the Bill Brookshire Grand Champion Poultry Award.
Zoey Infinger was awarded the Barred Rock Breed Champion award, and Amy Gunter received the Barred Rock Reserve Champion award. The Black Sexlink Breed Champion was awarded to Colton Osborne, with Joshua Ransom being named Reserve Champion for his pen of Black Sexlink pullets.
Congratulations to all the youth on their success with the 4-H Chick Chain Project. Thank you to all our parents, volunteers, community supporters, and Johnson County Bank and Longhorn Auction for supporting the 4-H Chick Chain Project. Congratulations to all participants for a job well done.